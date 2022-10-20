T20 World Cup 2022: "My biggest concern is India’s bowling" - Shane Watson pinpoints the chink in Men in Blue's armour

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has raised concerns over Team India's death bowling woes ahead of their opening encounter of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

In an interview with TOI, Watson stated that while they have a great bowling unit, their performances toward the end of the innings are a huge concern. However, he suggested that Rohit Sharma, a seasoned campaigner, is expected to lead the side admirably in the competition.

Watson explained,

"My biggest concern is India’s bowling. They have got good fast bowlers, they have got world-class spinners – Axar Patel in particular and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He further added,

"My biggest question mark is on India’s defensive bowling skills, especially at the dead end of the game (death overs). But India have got a skilled captain in Rohit and also as a leader, he’s going to be directing the team in a great way."

The death-bowling, in particular, has cost the team several matches in recent times. Furthermore, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah has made matters worse for the Men in Blue.

Their impressive death-bowling performance in their warm-up game against Australia could do wonders for their confidence. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami held their nerves in the last two overs, helping the side eke out a six-run victory over the hosts.

"His ability to execute yorkers at the back end of the game is amazing" - Shane Watson heaps praise on India's Arshdeep Singh

Watson has backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to do well in the death overs, highlighting his ability to bowl accurate yorkers. He pointed out how the youngster proved his mettle while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also on the international stage.

The 41-year-old suggested that Arshdeep would benefit from the bigger grounds in Australia. He also noted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar could also play a major role for Rohit Sharma and Co., given his experience.

Watson added,

"Arshdeep Singh is one of the best defensive bowlers India have got. His ability to execute yorkers at the back end of the game is amazing. We’ve seen that in the IPL and we’ve seen that for games he’s played for India as well.

"He’s got these great defensive skills and that is one thing that India definitely needs in the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep is going to be great with his pace. He’s bowling really well and he’s going to be handling Australian conditions, especially on bigger grounds.

"In India, the grounds are a bit smaller. So, it’s a bit more challenging to be able to defend whereas in Australia (there are) bigger grounds.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's execution at the death can be very, very good as well. He is an experienced bowler and India can use his experience in Australia."

The Indian team will take on Pakistan in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. On Sunday, October 23, the much-awaited encounter between the two arch-rivals will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

