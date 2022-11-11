T20 World Cup 2022: Officials announce drastic rule change to combat rain threat in PAK vs ENG final

T20 World Cup officials have announced a drastic rule change to mitigate the rain threat in the final clash between Pakistan and England in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

With rain already playing spoilsport throughout the tournament, the event organisers are leaving no stone unturned to get a result. The MCG curators will use additional covers with showers predicted on Sunday afternoon. A 30-minute extra time slot will be available to complete the match on the allotted date.

A reserve day is also slated to ensure that the two teams won't have to share the trophy. However, with plenty of rain (up to 20 mm) predicted on Monday (November 14), the International Cricket Council (ICC) will have to put in extra effort to get a result.

A minimum of ten overs per side is required to complete a game. The ICC has also allotted two extra hours on the backup date to ensure the game's completion. As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there's a 100% chance of rain on Sunday and a 95 percent possibility of showers on Monday.

'Every effort' will be made to complete the final around any rain with organisers changing playing regulations.

Fans will hope that the weather remains clear for the final.

Pakistan to face England in World Cup final after 30 years

In a repeat of the 1992 World Cup final (50-over format), Pakistan and England will go head-to-head for the ultimate prize at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after 30 years.

The winner will join West Indies as the second team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Younis Khan-led Pakistan lifted the trophy in 2009, while England won their maiden title under Paul Collingwood.

The two teams quickly bounced back after losing to lower-ranked sides earlier in the tournament. Jos Buttler and Co. rose to their potential after losing to Ireland in a rain-affected game, while Babar Azam-led Pakistan stepped up after a shock defeat against Zimbabwe in a last-over finish.

England will be confident after hammering India by ten wickets. Openers Alex Hales and Buttler smashed unbeaten 80s in a 169-run chase to thump the world's No.1 T20I team in a one-sided semi-final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand by seven wickets. Star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan finally rose to the occasion ahead of the tournament final.

Considering the same, a riveting contest is on the cards, if the weather permits.

