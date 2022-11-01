T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs New Zealand Match 33

The 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw England take on New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. The English side defeated the Black Caps by 20 runs in this Group 1 fixture to stay alive in the competition.

Batting first, England posted 179 on the board, losing six wickets in their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted New Zealand to 159/6.

With this win, England have moved to second spot in the Group 1 points table. They have grabbed two crucial points to take their points tally to five and trail only New Zealand, who are the table-toppers. The Kiwis also have five points to their name but are above England due to a better net run rate.

Australia are placed below England with five points under their belt. They have a net run rate of -0.304 and need to win their last fixture comprehensively to stay in contention for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka have won two games out of four and are placed fourth in the points table.

Ireland sit below Sri Lanka with only three points to their name. They have managed to win a single game out of four in the Super 12s and have a poor net run rate of -1.544.

Below them are Afghanistan, who have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have two points in their account and will hope of finishing the competition on a winning note.

Jos Buttler leads from the front as England stay alive in T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler in action during the England v New Zealand clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. He, along with Alex Hales, got them off to a very good start. Both played some wonderful strokes to bring up their respective fifties.

Hales fell on 52, but there was no stopping Buttler as he hit the ball all around the park. His knock of 73 helped England post 179 on the board. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets for New Zealand but was a touch expensive.

Chasing 180, New Zealand lost both their openers inside the powerplay. Kane Williamson, along with Glenn Phillips, started building a partnership for the third wicket. The two put on a 91-run stand between them before Williamson fell on 40 in the 15th over.

Phillips brought up his fifty and tried hard but lacked support from the other end. He departed on a 36-ball 62 as they finished their innings on 159/6. Chris Woakes and Sam Curran bowled well and picked up two wickets each.

