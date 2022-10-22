T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Australia Match 13

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off on Saturday with the Trans-Tasman rivalry. The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney hosted this exciting contest, where New Zealand beat hosts Australia by 89 runs to get off to a thunderous start.

After being asked to bat first, the New Zealand batters contributed heavily to post 200/3 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Australia on 111 in 17.1 overs to win the game comprehensively.

With this big win, New Zealand have grabbed two points and boosted their net run rate. They now have a net run rate of +4.450 to go to the top of the table in Group 1.

Having suffered a massive loss in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia go bottom of the points table.

England, Ireland, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are placed alongside New Zealand and Australia in Group 1 and the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

New Zealand grab their first win on Australian soil

Updated Points Table after Match 13 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

Coming into this game, New Zealand had never won a single T20I in Australia. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The decision backfired as Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway got off to a blazing start. The Kiwis scored 65 in the powerplay, with Allen scoring 42 off just 16 balls.

Conway looked solid from the other end and remained unbeaten on 92 off 58 balls, which helped them reach the 200-run mark. James Neesham also played a good cameo of 26* off 13 balls. Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets with the ball for Australia.

In reply, the Australian batters crumbled as they never got going. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the required run rate kept climbing.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 28 for them but a lack of significant partnerships resulted in them getting bundled out on 111. They failed to play their full quota of 20 overs as they were knocked over in 17.1 overs.

Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner finished with three wickets apiece. Trent Boult also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they registered their first win in the shortest format on Australian soil.

