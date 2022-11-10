T20 World Cup 2022: “Put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire” – Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Vaughan, tweets Rishi Sunak

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is also famous for eye-catching tweets, took a dig at former England captain Michael Vaughan amid the ongoing T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

With England pace spearhead Mark Wood - who took nine wickets in four matches - injured, Vaughan picked India as the favorite to reach the T20 World Cup final.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote:

“Huge blow for England .. Wood not fit .. !! India are now favorites..”

Jaffer took a dig at Vaughan for the change in stance and tweeted to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for the next few hours.

“Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks.”

In his column for The Telegraph, Ashes-winning captain Vaughan had previously written:

"Many England supporters will be saying about the T20 World Cup semi-final: 'We don’t want to play India'. But, actually, it should be India worried about playing England.”

Jaffer and Vaughan often pull each other’s leg during India versus England fixtures.

Rohit Sharma and Co. must beat England to set up an Indo-Pak clash in the T20 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma-led India must beat Jos Buttler and Co. to reach the T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13). They will be looking to set up a big total after losing the toss against England.

India have won four out of five Super 12 matches, losing to South Africa in group-stage matches. England, meanwhile, only lost to Ireland via the DLS method while their game against Australia was abandoned due to rain.

While the Men in Blue chose to stick to the same XI, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replaced Dawid Malan and Mark Wood for England. The duo will be looking to step up in the batting and bowling departments.

While Wood faced general body stiffness, Malan suffered a groin issue in England’s win over Sri Lanka last week.

England are chasing their second T20 World Cup title after lifting the trophy in 2010. Meanwhile, India are yet to win any ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes