Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons India should fear Jos Buttler & co, as they're a better white ball side than the Men in Blues. The two teams meet in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

India, the number one T20I side, are likely to start as marginal favourites, given their superior head-to-head record (2-1) in T20 World Cups against England and having won their recent T20 series.

In his column for The Telegraph, the Ashes-winning captain said:

"Many England supporters will be saying about the T20 World Cup semifinal: 'We don’t want to play India'. But, actually, it should be India worried about playing England. They have proved over a period of time they are a better white ball team than India, so confidence should not be a problem."

England progressed to the semifinals after beating Sri Lanka in Sydney on a tricky wicket to pip Australia on net run rate. In contrast, Rohit Sharma and co. were the only side in the Super 12 stage to win four games.

"The crowd can add pressure on the India side" - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan says India holds an edge over England only due to a partisan Indian crowd but warned that it could work against them. He said:

"The only reason we say India are favourites is because of the partisan crowd expected in Adelaide on Thursday. But if it was an empty stadium, you would say England were favourites because they have better white ball pedigree. Also, you have to remember the crowd can add pressure on the India side. It will be 95 per cent India support, and England generally love those atmospheres."

Nevertheless, the former player feels England could crumble if their openers do not fire, especially while chasing, as their middle order has yet to get going. Vaughan added:

"The only fear I have is India batting first and making a big score, because they are such a good bowling side, and England do not look very convincing when chasing. If the openers Alex Hales and Buttler fail, then I worry because the engine room in the middle order has not fired. The Sri Lankan chase was the perfect chance for Harry Brook and Livingstone to knock it around and make 25-30 not out and see England home."

England also made it to the semifinals of the 2021 edition before New Zealand knocked them out with a five-wicket victory.

