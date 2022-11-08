Indian captain Rohit Sharma took some time out of his busy schedule to spend quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal against England in Adelaide.

On Tuesday, the couple posed with each other under bright sunny skies while Samaira could be seen playing her mum.

Under Rohit's captaincy, Team India emerged as table-toppers in Group 2. The Men in Blue only lost to South Africa in their group-stage matches. They will play against Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 9).

The 35-year-old requires a couple of wins to equal MS Dhoni’s record of most wins as India's captain in T20Is. He can also help Team India win the second T20 World Cup title for India, which last won the trophy in 2007.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to avoid playing pull shots against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has advised Rohit to refrain from playing pull shots, which has often resulted in his wicket owing to the bigger boundaries in Australia. The veteran wants him to stay till at least 10 overs to make an impact in the semi-final against England.

The swashbuckling opener has failed to live up to expectations in the showpiece T20 event. He has only scored 89 runs in five games, which includes a 53 against the Netherlands. He will be looking to lead from the front in the knockout stages of the premier event.

Speaking to Sports Today, Gavaskar said:

“The manner in which he got out while playing the pull shot, he places it very well, score runs but also gets out. Especially when we talk about Australian grounds, the boundaries are bigger."

He added:

"He has a wide range of shots if he can control that particular shot. Even if he stays for 10 overs, we can easily score 80-90 runs. He must play long.”

It remains to be seen if Rohit will avoid playing pull shots in the upcoming fixture as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar once avoided his favorite shot cover drive in the 2003 Sydney Test.

The Men in Blue must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final, scheduled in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns against the 2021 World Cup runners-up New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

