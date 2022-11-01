Sanjay Bangar feels Dinesh Karthik has let go of two opportunities and left the door ajar for Rishabh Pant to return to India's playing XI for the remaining matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will face Bangladesh in their fourth Group 2 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. They will have to win that game and their final group-stage match against Zimbabwe to assure themselves of a spot in the semi-finals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about the possibility of Pant replacing Karthik in India's XI. He responded:

"Dinesh Karthik got two very good opportunities. Although he did not have too much time in the first match, he should have done the job that Ashwin did. In the last match against South Africa, he had a lot of time."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach feels Pant could be preferred over Karthik for the rest of the tournament if the latter doesn't play in Wednesday's game. He said:

"So Dinesh Karthik has let go of two important opportunities. If Dinesh Karthik is unfit for this match, Rishabh Pant can become an extremely strong candidate to play all the matches and he should as well. According to me, the door has been slightly opened for Pant."

Karthik scored six runs off 15 deliveries against South Africa after having managed just a solitary run versus Pakistan. He left the field towards the latter stages of the Proteas innings after suffering a back injury, with Pant substituting for him as the wicketkeeper.

"There will be a lot of temptation to include him" - Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has failed to cement his place in India's T20I side.

Irfan Pathan was also asked whether he sees Pant replacing Karthik or playing in the XI in any case. He replied:

"There will be a lot of temptation to include him. In the last match as well, when they would have talked about playing an extra batter, they would have thought about Rishabh Pant."

The former India all-rounder feels the team management will persist with Karthik if he is fit and available. He stated:

"Rishabh Pant will definitely be a part of the first 12 players. Why Deepak Hooda was played, because the sixth bowler is necessary, but if Dinesh Karthik will be fit, he only will be played."

The Indian team management opted to play Deepak Hooda ahead of Axar Patel in their last game against South Africa to bolster their batting. He was even sent out to bat ahead of Hardik Pandya and Karthik but was dismissed for a duck.

