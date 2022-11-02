T20 World Cup 2022: "There were lots of discussions to drop KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra picks India's opener as his Player of the Match vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has picked KL Rahul as his Player of the Match for his game-changing performance in India's T20 World Cup 2022 win against Bangladesh.

Rahul first scored 50 runs off 32 deliveries as India posted a total of 184/6 after being asked to bat first in the Group 2 Super 12 fixture in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. He then ran out a dangerous-looking Litton Das to help the Men in Blue register a five-run win via the DLS method.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the Indian vice-captain was the focus of attention heading into the game. He said:

"Hasan Mahmud first dropped Rohit Sharma's catch but then dismissed him as well. The point of focus was KL Rahul because there were lots of discussions to drop KL Rahul, that he is not required."

The former India opener praised Rahul for delivering the goods against all odds. He explained:

"In my opinion, he was the Player of the Match in the end, although the adjudicators gave it to Kohli. I will tell you why I am saying KL - he scored 50 runs off 32 balls, when your start was slow, when you are going through a very bad time, you are unable to score runs, and everyone was raising questions about his place in the team."

Rahul had managed just 22 runs in his three innings in the T20 World Cup before Wednesday's game against Bangladesh. More than the lack of runs from his willow, his tentative approach drew criticism from many cricket experts.

"I am split right in the middle" - Aakash Chopra on choosing the Player of the Match between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

KL Rahul's run-out of Litton Das changed the course of the game.

Chopra chose Rahul as his stand-out player of the match ahead of Virat Kohli due to his sensational run-out of Das. He elaborated:

"The four sixes and three fours he hit were amazing. Now I am split right in the middle, whether you should give it to him or Kohli, because Kohli scored more runs than him, but Litton Das' run out, he had played only 27 balls and scored 60 runs."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that the particular fielding effort was the game-changing moment of the match. He said:

"It seemed the match was between Litton and India and that direct hit, you generally don't get a direct hit from 35 yards, but he did that and I think that was the game-changing moment. So my Player of the Match is KL Rahul."

Das, who smashed 60 runs off 27 balls, was threatening to single-handedly take the match away from India. Rahul inflicted a direct throw at the non-striker's end after running in from deep midwicket when the Bangladesh openers were trying to steal a second run.

