T20 World Cup 2022: "They’re a powerhouse of a team" - Mark Wood on India ahead of semi-final encounter

England speedster Mark Wood acknowledged that he and his side need to be at their absolute best to overcome India in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. The two teams will meet in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10, to determine the second finalist.

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne in their final Super 12s game on Sunday (November 6) to set up a last-four clash with England.

Wood, one of England's best bowlers at the T20 World Cup so far, expects the match on Thursday to be a cracking contest. He said (as quoted by The Telegraph):

"They’re a powerhouse of a team. So it’s a big, big game and if you want to win a World Cup you’ve got to beat the best teams, so it will be a cracker."

It's worth noting that the two sides haven't played against each other in a T20 World Cup since 2012. India are likely to start as marginal favorites primarily due to their series victory against Jos Buttler and Co. a few months ago in the latter's backyard.

"He’s a good man to have in a tough situation" - Mark Wood on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes held his nerve in England's final over win against Sri Lanka, which drew him praise from Mark Wood. (Credits: Getty)

Mark Wood also praised Ben Stokes for keeping his head cool to get England over the line against Sri Lanka. The Durham pacer believes Stokes has taken responsibility whenever it has mattered and silenced his detractors for questioning his place in the T20 side.

"He’s a good man to have in a tough situation. I know people have questioned him but when you need him he stands up. That’s another moment in his career that when you look back you can say when the team needed him he was the man to be counted on."

With his side in a spot of bother chasing a modest total of 142 against the Lankans, Stokes scored an unbeaten 42 to guide them home in the final over. Wood hailed the Test skipper for pulling off game-changing moments like those to see England home, adding:

"It was a good innings, he didn’t look phased or anything like that because he’s been there and done it. If you need a wicket, you throw the ball to Stokesy, if you need a great catch – he did a ridiculous bit of fielding that I thought he was just showing off.

"But it’s fantastic he can do stuff like that and with the bat he sees us home."

The winner of the clash between India and England will take on the victor from New Zealand's meeting with Pakistan for a shot at the title.

