T20 World Cup 2022: "They want Buttler to start getting some runs" - Michael Atherton ahead of England's must-win clash against New Zealand

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton believes their top order needs to fire for them to start getting things right. Atherton stated that captain Jos Buttler has to start producing the goods.

England face a must-win clash against New Zealand on Tuesday, November 1, in Brisbane. Their opening pair of Buttler and Alex Hales have been ineffective thus far in the two games they've played against Afghanistan and Ireland.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton remarked that England's white-ball success has come on the back of an aggressive top-order. Hence, he wants Buttler to 'stamp his authority' with the bat and others to find their rhythm quickly.

"The area they will be desperate to get right is that top order. They want Buttler to start getting some runs and stamp his authority. Hales hasn't really found his best form, while Malan hasn't been really fluent and Ben Stokes hasn't fired at all," he opined.

He continued:

"If you think of England in the last five or six years at white-ball cricket, it's really flowed from the dominance and the aggression right at the top. That's ability to take the game on, bat deep and go really hard at the top. They haven't really fired there, so that's the area they'll want to put right."

England's campaign hangs by a thread, having lost to Ireland in a rain-curtailed encounter. Although they beat Afghanistan in Perth in their tournament opener, they couldn't boost their run-rate considerably.

Buttler, who was in scintillating form leading up to the tournament, has scored only 18 runs, including a duck against Ireland.

"Stokes could go to the top of the order" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Atherton says it's unlikely England will shuffle their line-up to avoid panic, he believes Stokes could open the innings. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"Stokes could go to the top of the order. He's done that in IPL pretty well and gives you the balance, but I think they will keep the same side. They're very reluctant to panic change and it's one game against Afghanistan, one bad performance, and a washout, so you don't want to panic because it's very little cricket that we're balancing it on."

It's worth noting that New Zealand knocked England out of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the semi-finals. The Kiwis are also unbeaten this term, having defeated Australia and Sri Lanka.

