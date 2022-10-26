T20 World Cup 2022: "They will look to go into the next fixture with a fresh mindset" - Parthiv Patel on India's match against the Netherlands

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel believes that a short break after India's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan would surely help the Men in Blue, considering the enormous magnitude of the encounter.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Patel mentioned that Rohit Sharma and Co. would want to leave their thrilling win against Pakistan behind as they look to focus on winning the T20 World Cup 2022.

He suggested that while they have secured a very important victory, their aim would be to clinch the coveted trophy this time. Parthiv explained:

"It is a good thing that India got two or three days in between the two games. We know that there is no bigger match than India-Pakistan. Especially with the way the match happened, with both India and Pakistan trying till the last ball.

"There was surely hype, but now that players have got a break, they will look to go into the next fixture with a fresh mindset, wanting to leave behind what has happened in the past The World Cup hasn't ended. They have played just one game so far. The ultimate goal for any team is to win the World Cup."

The Men in Blue chased down Pakistan's total of 159 on the very last ball of the encounter to complete a famous four-wicket win. They are currently placed second in the points table of Group 2.

"Don't think the team management would want to make many changes" - Ashish Nehra

Speaking in the same video, Ashish Nehra opined that Team India would want to stick to their winning combination. He emphasized that skipper Rohit and the think tank aren't likely to introduce a lot of changes after just one match.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, explained that the team could make a couple of changes to their playing XI depending on the conditions. He stated:

"I don't think Rohit Sharma will make any changes to the playing XI. Yes, we might see one or two changes based on the conditions, but I don't think the team management would want to make many changes."

The side's next T20 World Cup 2022 contest is against the Netherlands. The match is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

BCCI @BCCI



We are here for our nd game of the



#TeamIndia Hello SydneyWe are here for ournd game of the #T20WorldCup Hello Sydney 👋We are here for our 2⃣nd game of the #T20WorldCup! 👏 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/96toEZzvqe

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their campaign. While the Indian team emerged victorious in their opening encounter against Pakistan, the Netherlands lost their first match to Bangladesh by nine runs.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 1600 votes