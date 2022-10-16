T20 World Cup 2022: “It won’t be the last”- Virat Kohli’s childhood coach backs star batter to play in next edition of the event also

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has predicted that the veteran batter is not playing his last T20 World Cup this time around. He feels that the former India captain will continue playing for a long time and would feature in the 2026 T20 World Cup also, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host.

The statement comes amid an ongoing debate as to whether Kohli should only play in ODIs and Tests to prolong his career.

Speaking to India News, Rajkumar Sharma said:

“I want to clarify that it won’t be the last T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli. He will serve Team India for a long time. With his form, fitness, and hunger to score runs and win matches, I hope he will also be seen in the next T20 World Cup [in 2026].”

Sharma also pointed out that Kohli will be a vital cog for India in the showpiece T20 event. He said that the star batsman has looked fresh and eager to score runs after returning to form in the Asia Cup.

“He has overcome a huge lean patch and everyone knows his performance. He looks fresh and eager to do well. I hope he will play a crucial role if India wants to win this T20 World Cup.”

Kohli has been prolific in T20Is since finding form in the Asia Cup. He emerged as the highest run-getter in the tournament. The tournament also saw him breaking a near-three year dry spell of international hundreds and scoring a swashbuckling century against Afghanistan.

The right-handed batter continued his excellent form in the third and deciding T20I match against Australia some weeks ago, scoring 63 (48) in Hyderabad. He also struck an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls against the Proteas in the Guwahati T20I.

“Virat Kohli might just take retirement after the T20 World Cup” – Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar feels Virat Kohli could retire from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup. He wants the former Indian captain to look at the bigger picture and make a call.

Speaking to India.com, he said:

“Virat Kohli might take retirement after the T20 World Cup. He may do that to extend his longevity in the other formats. If I were him, I would have looked at the larger picture and taken a call.”

Earlier, the former Pakistan pacer had stressed that Kohli needs to focus on longer formats to break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record. The Indian batter is currently equal to the former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71 centuries each).

The 33-year-old is the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 3,712 runs in 109 matches. He is only behind India captain Rohit Sharma (3,737 runs in 142 games).

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/qVCTXNWKH3

Kohli is likely to be seen in action next in a warm-up fixture against Australia on Monday (October 17).

