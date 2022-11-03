T20 World Cup 2022: "Was it the right decision to leave him out last year?"- Aakash Chopra on India not playing Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is a bit baffled that the Men in Blue have not yet played leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Chahal was excluded from last year's T20 World Cup squad and many felt that it was the wrong decision.

Although he is a part of the 15-member squad in this edition, Team India have preferred to play the combination of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. While Chopra understands that it is partly because of the batting depth that they provide, he also believes Chahal can pick wickets in the middle overs.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the importance of Chahal:

"You give Axar just one over and then Ashwin isn't picking wickets. Can't you play Chahal with Axar instead of Ashwin? Was it the right decision to leave him out last year? I am not sure about this."

Rishabh Pant could play for India against Zimbabwe: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra isn't entirely convinced with Dinesh Karthik's contribution in the T20 World Cup so far. Even against Bangladesh, 'DK' failed to make his opportunity count as he scored just 7(5).

Chopra opined that the Men in Blue may be better off playing Rishabh Pant as he is not only a better wicketkeeper than Karthik, but could also provide a left-handed option, which could be crucial if India face New Zealand in the semifinals.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"If you see man-to-man, Rishabh is a better wicketkeeper and is a left-hander, which gives you that option in the middle-order. As a team, you want to back and commit to the combination you have decided and so you may not need Pant in the game against Zimbabwe.

"But what if you need him in the semifinal at Sydney against New Zealand? He doesn't have any game time. So he could play in the last (league) game."

