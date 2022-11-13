T20 World Cup 2022: Wasim Jaffer gives befitting reply to former Pakistan cricketer, shares MS Dhoni’s quotes 

Wasim Jaffer has given a befitting reply to ex-Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir after Babar Azam and Co. lost the T20 World Cup final by five wickets against England in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Nazir, who played for Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, had trolled Jaffer by sharing a meme on the micro-blogging site as India didn't reach the tournament final.

He wrote on Twitter:

“India Pak final could have been bigger, but…Tweeting from Lahore @WasimJaffer14.”

Jaffer came up with a sharp reply to shut down the former Pakistani opener. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Yes, India vs Pakistan would have been better, Imran, but as a wise man once said.”

He also mentioned one of the most famous quotes by former India captain MS Dhoni:

“When you die, you die. You don’t see which is the better way to die.”

For those not in the know, the banter between the two former players started after Nazir tried to troll Jaffer after Babar Azam and Co. beat New Zealand to make the tournament final.

Jaffer often pulls the legs of former players from other nations during bilateral series and multi-nation tournaments.

“We fell 20 runs short” – Babar Azam after Pakistan fall short in T20 World Cup final

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reckons that his team were 20 runs short against England in the T20 World Cup final. He also said that Shaheen Afridi’s injury played spoilsport but credited his team for reaching the final.

Afridi apparently injured his knee after picking up Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over. The left-arm seamer returned to the field after quick treatment and tried to bowl but pulled out after bowling only one ball.

Earlier, top performances from Sam Curran (3-12) and Ben Stokes (52*) powered England to their first ICC T20 World Cup title since 2010 (second overall).

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Enjoy and celebrate this moment, and we look forward to hosting you in December for the three-Test series.



#T20WorldCup | #PAKvENG Congratulations @ECB_cricket . You are worthy champions.Enjoy and celebrate this moment, and we look forward to hosting you in December for the three-Test series. Congratulations @ECB_cricket. You are worthy champions.Enjoy and celebrate this moment, and we look forward to hosting you in December for the three-Test series.#T20WorldCup | #PAKvENG https://t.co/XYRzJgb7Wv

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Azam said:

“We fell 20 runs short, and the boys fought well with the ball. Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game.”

He added:

“Congratulations to England. They deserve to be champions and fought well. We felt like home here, got great support at every venue. Thanks for your support. Yes, we lost the first two games, but how we came in the last four games was incredible.”

The Men in Green will next be seen in action against England in a three-match Test series in December. The opening Test begins in Rawalpindi on December 1.

Poll : 0 votes