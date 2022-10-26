T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Ben Stokes castled by a peach of a delivery by Fionn Hand in ENG-IRE clash

Irish medium pacer Fionn Hand bowled a magical delivery to remove Ben Stokes in their T20I game against England at the World Cup Down Under. What makes this achievement even more special is that this is just Hand's third T20I.

Hand made a dream start to his World Cup journey by removing the dangerous Stokes with his very first delivery in the ICC tournament. The bowler's delivery found the gap between Stokes's bat and pat as it crashed on the stumps.

Ireland posted 157 runs on the board, leaving England with the task of chasing 158. Captain Jos Buttler was dismissed early in the innings. The rain-interruped game saw the targets revised. The match ended in favor of Ireland, who beat England by five runs in the end.

Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. Ireland got off to a flier as they posted 92 runs for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs. England fought their way back into the game with a great bowling spell in the second 10 overs with the ball. Liam Livingstone played an important role as he scalped three wickets to peg back the Irish.

Mark Wood took over from there as his attacking bowling saw Ireland lose all 10 wickets by the 20th over. Ireland's top scorer was Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 62 in 47 deliveries.

Dawid Malan top scored for England with 35, but his strike rate of less than 100 piled the pressure on them. The rain-curtailed match left England chasing a lot in the end. Moeen Ali's fiesty 24 off 12 deliveries was a spirited knock. However, it was not enough to seal the victory as Ireland scripted a remarkable victory over their more-fancied neighbors.

Ireland lost their opening game against Sri Lanka but now have the same record as England (one win, one loss) who won their first game against Afghanistan.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 194 votes