T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch]: Jubilant celebrations in the Netherlands' camp as they qualify for the Super 12 

It was ecstasy of the highest order in the Netherlands' camp as they secured a berth in the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The Scott Edwards-led outfit have qualified into Group 2 of the Super 12 as they ended Group A of the first round in the second spot.

Heading into the final day of games in Group A, the Dutch needed either a win over Sri Lanka or a Namibian defeat to qualify. While they fell short against the Asia Cup champions, the UAE staved off Namibia in a thriller, securing the Netherlands' passage into the next phase of the T20 World Cup.

As expected, there was jubilation in the Dutch camp as they watched with bated breath, with the Namibia-UAE clash stretching into the last over. The players and support staff then broke into a celebratory roar and popped a bottle of champagne while jumping for joy.

The Netherlands, despite a valiant effort from opener Max O'Dowd, couldn't chase down 163 against Sri Lanka at Kardinia Park in Geelong. The game stretched deep, but O'Dowd was left with too much to do as he remained unbeaten on 71 with his side falling short by 16 runs.

While that result ensured Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 12, the Dutch had their fate resting on the UAE. The CP Rizwaan-led outfit posted a competitive 148/3 before orchestrating a Namibian collapse. David Wiese and Ruben Trumpelmann then vaulted the African nation from a score of 69/7 and threatened to pull off the chase.

However, Muhammad Waseem held his nerve in the final over and dismissed Wiese for a 36-ball 55, securing the UAE's first ever win in the Men's T20 World Cup.

That result has now meant that the Netherlands will join India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 2 of the Super 12. The winner of Group B of the first round will join Group 2 as the sixth team.

