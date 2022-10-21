T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch]: Lorcan Tucker seals Ireland's Super 12 spot in style to knock the West Indies out

Ireland sealed a historic nine-wicket victory over two-time champions West Indies to knock them out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The result has secured Ireland's path to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

This happens to be just the second time the European nation has qualified beyond the first round of the tournament. The last such instance dates back to the 2009 edition in England, where they qualified for the Super Eights.

Chasing 147, a stunning opening stand of 73 between Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie set the tone for the Irish. There was no looking back thereon as Lorcan Tucker then added the finishing touches at the end of a 77-run stand with Stirling.

Tucker sealed the deal in style by lofting Obed McCoy over extra cover for a boundary at Hobart's Bellerive Oval. Here's a look at the winning moment that saw them qualify for the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup:

Ireland chase down 147 against the West Indies to progress to the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup

Electing to bat first at the Bellerive Oval, the West Indies got off to a rocky start, losing two wickets inside the Powerplay. However, a solid half-century from Brandon King, who returned to the XI at the expense of Shamarh Brooks, steadied the ship to put the innings on track.

While no one from Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell could get going, Odean Smith chipped in with an unbeaten 12-ball 19, even as King finished unbeaten on 62 off 48 deliveries. Gareth Delany's three-wicket burst broke the back of the West Indian middle order before the seamers closed it out at the death to restrict them to 146/5.

Ireland wasted no time in asserting themselves in the chase, racking up 64 in the powerplay thanks to a blistering start by Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling. While Akeal Hosein dismissed Balbirnie for 37, Stirling went on to remain not out on 66 while Lorcan Tucker scored a pristine 35-ball 45 to remain unbeaten himself.

Delany was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stellar bowling display. It remains to be seen which group Ireland will slot into in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup, though, and they will await the result of the Scotland-Zimbabwe clash for the same.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes