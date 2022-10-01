T20 World Cup 2022: "We will always be hopeful" - Rahul Dravid offers update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has commented on ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the T20 World Cup 2022. The former Indian captain stated the fast bowler remains in the mix until official confirmation of his absence from the management and BCCI.

Bumrah has reportedly suffered a stress fracture on his back, ruling him out of the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, with Mohammed Siraj replacing him. According to reports, the 28-year-old also risks missing the showpiece event in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#Cricket

#Indiancricketteam Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah is out of World T20 with a serious back stress fracture injury. No surgery reqd but out for 4-6 months as per sources. He didn't travel with team to Trivandrum. Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah is out of World T20 with a serious back stress fracture injury. No surgery reqd but out for 4-6 months as per sources. He didn't travel with team to Trivandrum.#Cricket #Indiancricketteam

During a press conference, Dravid opened up about Bumrah's availability and said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"Till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out (of the T20 World Cup), we will always be hopeful."

Earlier, a BCCI official told the Indian Express:

"We have been told that his injury is not looking good at the moment and it looks like he won’t be traveling to Australia with the Indian team. The medical team will soon submit a detailed report."

The Ahmedabad-born player missed the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). He flew to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to have his injury monitored. The pace spearhead underwent a fresh set of scans in Bengaluru.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the independent medical consultants hired by the BCCI will go through these reports to determine the course of action. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also remains hopeful of the pacer's availability for the multi-nation tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah's last international match was against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following the rehabilitation he underwent after India's tour of England in July, the Mumbai Indians bowler has played only two games. He featured in the final two T20Is against Australia in Nagpur and Hyderabad.

BCCI @BCCI



strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker.



are chipping away here in Nagpur!



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I



Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the B. O. O. M! @Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. #TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur!Follow the matchDon’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia B. O. O. M! ⚡️ ⚡️@Jaspritbumrah93 strikes to dismiss Aaron Finch with a cracker of a yorker. 👍 👍#TeamIndia are chipping away here in Nagpur! 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2NDT20I Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/omG6LcrkX8

The second T20I in Nagpur saw the right-arm speedster deliver a searing yorker to dismiss Aussie skipper Aaron Finch as India won the eight-over affair. However, he went wicketless in the following game in Hyderabad and conceded 50 runs in four overs.

It was the first time the 28-year-old had leaked 50 runs in a T20I. The Men in Blue, however, would go on to win a thriller in the final over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far