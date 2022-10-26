T20 World Cup 2022: Why is the MCG called ‘The G’?

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is one of the venues playing host to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. It is the biggest cricket stadium Down Under in terms of seating capacity.

The MCG also held the record for the biggest cricket stadium across the world for a considerable period before Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium broke the record. While the MCG has a seating capacity of around 100,000 fans, the Narendra Modi Stadium can accommodate 132,000 fans.

During the recent India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022, more than 90,000 fans were in attendance at the MCG. Most of the fans watching the game on TV or following it on social media would have noticed that the commentators referred to the MCG as the 'G' on air repeatedly.

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc Great to be back in the backyard that never ceases to amaze you. Awesome Melbourne. Can't wait for the G on Sunday. Humdinger for sure @MCG Great to be back in the backyard that never ceases to amaze you. Awesome Melbourne. Can't wait for the G on Sunday. Humdinger for sure @MCG https://t.co/sezXaLnKSp

The MCG is fondly called the 'G' by local fans in Australia. Some fans consider it as the Mecca of Australian cricket. Since it is the largest cricketing venue in Australia in terms of seating capacity, it is called 'The Ground', abbreviated as the 'G' Down Under.

Apart from cricket, the MCG has also hosted other sporting events, including the Australian Football League, Rugby League, WWE Super Show Down 2018, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

Which stadium will host the T20 World Cup 2022 final?

Unsurprisingly, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the T20 World Cup 2022 Final on November 13. Seven years ago, when Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the 50-over World Cup, the MCG hosted the tournament's final match as well.

Australia won the title that year by defeating New Zealand in the final. It will be interesting to see which teams make it to the final this year. The MCG has hosted three matches in Super 12 so far and will host three more before the final.

Afghanistan and Ireland will battle at the G on Friday, followed by Australia vs England on the same day. India will play their last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe on November 6 in Melbourne.

