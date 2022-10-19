T20 World Cup 2022: "Will not be the biggest threat against India" - Aakash Chopra on Shaheen Afridi

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra noticed a marked improvement in Shaheen Afridi's bowling during Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game against Afghanistan.

Chopra believes that Afridi wasn't able to swing the ball much against England in the first practice game, but managed to find a bit of shape against the Afghans. He also picked up a couple of wickets, including that of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a vicious inswinging toe-crusher.

The left-arm pacer returned figures of 2/29 from his four overs as Afghanistan scored 154/6 in the first innings. Pakistan were 19/0 when the match was called off due to rain.

The Men in Green's next assigment will be their T20 World Cup opener against India on Sunday (October 23) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Despite Afridi's impressive display, Aakash Chopra has claimed that Pakistan's Haris Rauf would be a bigger threat to the Indian batters. He said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Shaheen Afridi bowled well against Afghanistan and has started to get that hint of inswing again. But I still feel he is not a hundred percent and will not be the biggest threat to India. I feel Haris Rauf is a bigger threat than Shaheen."

Rauf notably returned figures of 2/34 from his four overs against the Afghans.

Haris Rauf has the potential to make a difference: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra took to Twitter earlier in the day to laud Shaheen Afridi's impressive opening spell against Afghanistan. He also explained that since Haris Rauf will bowl the difficult overs where batters will try to play their big shots, he could be Pakistan's trump card on Sunday.

Here's what Chopra tweeted:

"Full … Swinging … Fast. Shaheen Afridi is getting close to his best. Gurbaz’s toe agrees. But I do feel the bowler to be wary of on Sunday isn’t Shaheen. It’s Haris Rauf."

He added:

"Afridi is getting close to his best but isn’t there yet … And unlikely to be by the 23rd either. Rauf will bowl the tougher overs and has the potential to make a difference. #IndvPak #T20WorldCup"

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

Both bowlers will undoubtedly be crucial if Pakistan want to beat India at the MCG to get their T20 World Cup campaign off to a solid start.

