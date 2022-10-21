T20 World Cup 2022: "You can't discount them with the strength of their batting" - Michael Atherton on India amid Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Former England captain Michael Atherton has underlined that India will dearly miss Jasprit Bumrah's services at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, Atherton expects India to plan their strategy around his absence by batting aggressively.

Bumrah is one of the first-choice players set to miss the multi-nation event Down Under due to a back injury, with Mohammad Shami replacing him. The right-arm paceman also missed the 2022 Asia Cup and his back injury was likely aggravated by playing two out of three T20Is against Australia.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - #TeamIndia NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2022/… #TeamIndia

As quoted by Sky Sports, Atherton stated:

"Bumrah will be a big miss for India but you can't discount them with the strength of their batting and. I think they will be forced to go a bit harder with the bat in Bumrah's absence. It should clear their mind and strategy."

Nevertheless, the 54-year-old placed Australia as firm favorites and believes that Tim David's inclusion has made them even stronger.

"You must think Australia would have a strong chance on home turf and they look a bit stronger than last year. They are a more developed side and Tim David's likely inclusion gives them a bit more power. Their players know the conditions and they tend to be quite difficult to beat at home so I expect them to give a good account of themselves. As hosts and defending champions, they are the side to beat."

While Australia are the hosts and defending champions, they have endured a scratchy build-up to the tournament. After blanking the West Indies, Aaron Finch and Co. lost the T20I series to England and the warm-up game to India.

"The tournament could be a real springboard for Suryakumar" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton also feels that Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi are players to watch out for. The former opener expects an enticing contest between India and Pakistan on Sunday and backed Afridi to create an impact.

"There are one or two big names missing unfortunately in Bumrah and one of my favourite players, West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, who didn't make his plane! The tournament could be a real springboard for Suryakumar and bowling-wise it is Shaheen."

"When he is steaming in with ball in hand and has plenty of support behind him, which there is sure to be in that opening game against India on Sunday, it is great theatre. There is no more thrilling sight in the game than a fast bowler looking to take wickets with the new ball."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli



Shaheen Shah Afridi was on today



Arguably one of the best young bowlers in cricket right now Rohit SharmaKL RahulVirat KohliShaheen Shah Afridi was ontodayArguably one of the best young bowlers in cricket right now ✅ Rohit Sharma✅ KL Rahul✅ Virat KohliShaheen Shah Afridi was on 🔥 today 🇵🇰Arguably one of the best young bowlers in cricket right now 🙌🌟 https://t.co/MZjLPZrMpP

Afridi had a memorable tournament last year, earning the Player of the Match award against India. The left-arm speedster picked up figures of 4-0-31-3 as Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup game.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes