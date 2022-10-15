T20 World Cup 2022: "You have to pick them out probably as favorites" - Jos Buttler not taking Australia lightly despite series victory

Despite a 2-0 series win over Australia, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler acknowledged their arch-rivals as one of the favorites for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old believes that the host nation will always hold an edge in global events.

Buttler and Co. dominated the Australian side across departments, gaining confidence going into the World Cup. The Englishmen were also on the verge of securing a series whitewash; however, persistent rain forced the third T20I to be called off.

Buttler, who returned to action against Australia after a calf injury, stated that no team other than the home side will be well-versed with the conditions. As quoted by the Times of India, the Lancashire batter said:

"T20 is one of those games that can be unpredictable, but I think history tells you that, generally, the host nation are slight favourites in big tournaments. Many of us have travelled and played in Australia and know the conditions, but of course, no one is going to know the conditions or be as accustomed to them as the Australian team. They are also reigning champions, so you have to pick them out probably as favorites for the tournaments."

Following the third T20I, Australian captain Aaron Finch admitted that the tourists had outplayed them completely. The Victorian also felt that fatigue had played a part in Australia's underperformance and called for regrouping soon for the title defense.

Jos Buttler was named the Player of the Series

Jos Buttler will look to carry his form into the World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

The swashbuckling batter starred in the three-match series against Australia, scoring 150 runs at 75 with two half-centuries. The keeper-batter remained not out at 65 in the third T20I to set Australia 131 to win in 12 overs. But the match was later abandoned.

The skipper was also in sublime form in the previous edition, scoring 269 runs in six games at 89.66, striking at 151.12. He was also the sole centurion in the tournament, bringing his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka.

Poll : 0 votes