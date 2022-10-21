Australian captain Aaron Finch has opened up on his head-to-head battle against New Zealand ace pacer Trent Boult ahead of the T20 World Cup opener in Sydney on Saturday (October 22). He hailed the Kiwi bowler but said as an opener, you will get out to someone eventually.

The statement comes amid Finch’s failures against left-arm pacers. He has been dismissed by left-arm pacers 14 times at a below-par strike rate of 108 since the start of last year's World Cup.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Finch said:

“Trent is an unbelievable bowler, he has been for 10 or 12 years now. He probably had my number no doubt. When you are opening the batting, you’re going to get out to someone eventually.”

He added:

“I think at times I’ve been a bit more negative to left arm bowlers – you’re almost batting trying not to get out as opposed to trying to be proactive.”

It is worth mentioning that Trent Boult has dismissed Finch on six occasions in international cricket (five times in ODIs and once in T20Is).

The swashbuckling opener has scored 405 runs in 17 T20Is this year at an average of 25.31. He will look to finally deliver for the defending champions on the big stage.

Finch will be confident to start well against New Zealand after he smashed 76 off 54 balls against India in the warmup match on Monday.

Aaron Finch and Co. start favorites against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup opener

Australia will start as the favorite against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup opening Super 12 clash on Saturday. Last month, they beat the Kiwis 3-0 in a T20I series in their backyard.

The BlackCaps have also not won any of their last 15 matches in Australia. The Aussies have also defeated them in the 2021 World Cup final in Dubai to win their maiden title.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green has replaced the injured Jos Inglis in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder will boost their chances in the showpiece T20 event.

Last month, he played a couple of impressive knocks (61 off 30 and 52 off 21) against India in the T20I series. He, however, failed to deliver in the last three innings for the Aussies at home, with scores reading 14 and one against West Indies and one versus England.

Kane Williamson and Co., on the other hand, will be keen to avenge their defeats and come out on top against Australia. The BlackCaps have dealt a blow as Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the opening clash.

In a press conference, Williamson said:

“Daryl is still unavailable, I am tracking it, and everybody else is fit enough.”

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

