Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons India should strengthen their batting department for their crucial T20 World Cup game against South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30). He said that an extra batter would give them a chance to overcome tricky conditions during the powerplay overs at the bounce-friendly venue.

The veteran added that Hardik Pandya could play the role of a fifth bowler, which gives India a chance to play another all-rounder, Deepak Hooda, as their sixth bowler.

Pandya shone in the opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan, as he ended 3-30 and also scored 40 in the successful chase. He, however, bowled only one over against the Netherlands. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“I believe India should strengthen their batting. They should play one more batter. This is because Hardik Pandya has shown that he can bowl four overs. It doesn’t matter whether he gives 35-40 runs, as other bowlers can give away the same amount of runs."

He continued:

So, when you have a player who can become a fifth bowler, especially against South Africa, since there is some bounce (in Perth), our batters might face some problems during the powerplay overs.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“I will pick Deepak Hooda because he can also bowl a couple of overs, if required. He can be your sixth bowler.”

Hooda’s inclusion in the playing XI would mean resting Ravichandran Ashwin due to Axar Patel providing a left-handed batting option.

Rohit Sharma-led India seek third win at T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to beat the Proteas on Sunday for their third straight win in at the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by four wickets in a thriller before beating the Netherlands by 56 runs.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma and co. are coming off a big win against Bangladesh by 104 runs in Sydney on Thursday. They were also on the verge of winning their opening game against Zimbabwe, but rain played spoilsport and had to share a point each.

With Pakistan losing their opening two games, India and South Africa will look to boost their hopes of entering the semifinals with a victory in Perth. While the Men in Blue will be keen to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy, South Africa are yet to win the World Cup.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes