T20 World Cup: "If someone can bowl 145 plus, you don't need another guy bowling at the same pace" - Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson has stressed the need to have different types of bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup Down Under. Johnson reflected on the 2013-14 Ashes series, stating how Peter Siddle and Ryan Harris complemented his pace.

The former left-arm pacer believes that not every bowler has to clock over 145 km per hour. Johnson feels that adjusting to the pace and bounce is critical to succeeding in Australia.

ICC @ICC



🧢 Five games

37 wickets

13.97 average



The second-highest wicket-taker in the series was 15 scalps behind him. Ridiculous 🤯 On his birthday, a look back at Mitchell Johnson's numbers in the 2013-14 #Ashes 🧢 Five games37 wickets13.97 averageThe second-highest wicket-taker in the series was 15 scalps behind him. Ridiculous 🤯 On his birthday, a look back at Mitchell Johnson's numbers in the 2013-14 #Ashes:🧢 Five games☝️ 37 wickets🅰️ 13.97 averageThe second-highest wicket-taker in the series was 15 scalps behind him. Ridiculous 🤯 https://t.co/rf1WW1MDUU

Johnson, who is in India to participate in Legends League Cricket, told PTI:

"Those kinds of things are funny. If someone can bowl 145 plus, you don't need another guy bowling at the same pace. You need guys that back each other up, work together.

"During the 2013-14 Ashes, there was a lot of talk about me bowling fast and that was great but at the other end I had Peter Siddle and Ryan Harris who had their own strengths and could also hit 140s."

He continued:

"So, it is all about balance in the team. The main thing in Australia is the extra bounce and pace and adjusting your length, you can get carried away and bowl a bit too short."

The Queenslander tormented England during the 2013-14 Ashes at home, picking up 37 wickets in five Tests at 13.97. He was named the Man of the Series as Australia whitewashed England 5-0. However, Siddle and Harris were equally effective, sharing 38 scalps between them.

"In Australia, you surely need to play three fast bowlers" - Mitchell Johnson reflects on India's T20 World Cup squad

Indian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Johnson further claimed that India are taking a risk by carrying only four pacers for the T20 World Cup as some conditions require three or four fast bowlers in the playing XI itself.

He said:

"If you got a fast-bowling all-rounder and a couple of spinners, four fast bowlers is a bit of a risk. But India are probably looking at playing two pacers and an all-rounder.

"In Australia, you surely need to play three fast bowlers, possibly four in certain conditions, for example Perth, I guess they have a plan going in but its a bit of a risk if you take only four pacers."

Amongst India's 15-man squad, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel can generate good speed with the ball, while seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya is quick as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is known to rely on movement and swing over pace for wickets.

