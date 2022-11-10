Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli has become the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is. He reached the landmark when he completed his 42nd run against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Delhi batter achieved the landmark in his 107th innings (115 matches). He has so far smashed a century and 37 half-centuries in T20Is.

Kohli once again rose to the occasion in the T20 World Cup as he smashed a fifty against England. He scored 50 off 40 deliveries, including six and four boundaries. He was finally caught out in the 18th over bowled by Chris Jordan.

He also shared crucial half-century partnerships with opener Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Hardik Pandya to ensure India reached a decent total of 168/6 against England.

The onus will now be on the bowlers to deliver against Jos Buttler and Co. and guide the Men in Blue into the finals.

Kohli, who loves playing in Adelaide Oval, also registered his third consecutive half-century at the venue. He was also dismissed for the first time at the venue.

Most runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli (India) – 4008 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) – 3853 runs

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 3531 runs

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 3323 runs

Paul Stirling (Ireland) – 3181 runs

Virat Kohli becomes the highest scorer in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli is currently the highest run scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has so far amassed 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66, comprising four fifties.

The right-handed batter recently eclipsed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena’s record for most runs in the tournament.

The veteran batter will be looking to guide India to T20 World Cup glory and emerge as the Player of the Series.

The Men in Blue must defeat England to play in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13). Team India are chasing their first ICC trophy since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Meanwhile, England will are looking for their second T20 World Cup glory after winning the title in 2010 under the leadership of Paul Collingwood.

