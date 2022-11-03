Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has blamed senior Indian batter Virat Kohli for creating pressure on the umpires to give a no-ball in their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (October 2).

The statement came after Kohli asked umpire Marais Erasmus for a no-ball during the last ball of the 16th over of India’s innings, bowled by Hasan Mahmud.

The right-handed batter suggested to the square-leg umpire that it was a no-ball for height. The umpire quickly called it so following the batter's gesture. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan looked annoyed at the appeal as the two nearly collided accidentally. The duo then exchanged laughs and moved on.

Interestingly, this was the second instance where he asked for a no-ball to be given in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Earlier, he slammed a six off Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz in the last over of a nail-biting contest. It was also called a no-ball after Kohli's gesture for the same.

Speaking to A-Sports, here's what former Pakistan cricketers said:

Misbah-ul-Haq:

"Pressure create kiya (He created pressure).”

Wasim Akram:

“I think it’s just literally baal ki khaal utar rahe hain (being too critical). At times, it’s natural that the batsman often signals the umpire if it’s wide. I don’t know the law these days.”

Waqar Younis:

“Shakib is telling Kohli to bat and let the umpires do their job. You gonna call something and put pressure on the umpire; then, of course, he is a big name. Virat Kohli is a massive name in cricket, so umpires sometimes undergo pressure.”

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik added:

“Umpire gave the signal of second bouncer [of the over] for shoulder height. He only [informed] the umpire. I think Shakib told Kohli that his actions made the umpire give the No ball."

Since it was the second bouncer for the over, it was declared a no-ball. In T20, a fast bowler can only bowl a maximum of one bouncer per over.

As per law 21.10:

"the umpire shall call and signal no-ball for any delivery which, after pitching, passes or would have passed over head height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease."

So, in both cases, it was a no-ball.

Virat Kohli slams third half-century in four innings at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli once again shone with the bat as he slammed an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries, including eight boundaries and a six against Bangladesh. The Delhi batter has become the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 220 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 144.74.

He also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s record (3300 runs) during his match-winning knock against Bangladesh. He now has the most runs by an Indian in Australia (3360* runs) or outside India.

3350 - VIRAT KOHLI in AUS

3300 - Sachin Tendulkar in AUS

2686 - Sachin Tendulkar in SL

2645 - Rahul Dravid in ENG

2626 - Sachin Tendulkar in ENG

He will look to emerge as the highest run-getter in the showpiece event as the Men in Blue aim to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6).

