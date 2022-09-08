"That was the worst 82 all out I've ever seen" - Twitterati troll New Zealand for their 6th-lowest ODI total versus Australia

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse as they were bowled out for 82 while chasing 196 in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, September 8, in Cairns. Following the defeat, the Kiwis surrendered the three-match ODI series with one game to go.
The visitors never looked settled on a wicket that assisted the bowlers. The New Zealand batters looked timid in their approach, with no intent to score runs.
Kane Williamson (17 off 58) and Devon Conway (five off 20) chewed up deliveries but failed to keep the scoreboard moving, putting the team under massive pressure. Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott picked up two wickets apiece before Adam Zampa joined the party.
The leg-spinner spun a web on the New Zealand batters, returning with figures of 5/35 in his nine overs as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 82. Only four of the 11 batters managed to reach double-digit scores.
Fans took a dig at the Kiwi batters as they surrendered in front of the Aussie bowlers. Here are some of the reactions
"We didn't apply ourselves" - New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after losing two games on the trot
Williamson was dejected after the loss. The Kiwi captain highlighted that they lacked application with the bat and vouched to come out as a better unit in their next game.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:
"Obviously not our best day with the bat. A number of soft dismissals. Australia were brilliant with the ball and gave nothing away. Fair play to Australia, we didn't apply ourselves.
"Everybody makes their own decisions but we have to be better at adapting to these conditions. You have to graft and build partnerships. We couldn't do it like Australia did."
The third ODI between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, in Cairns.
