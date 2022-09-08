"That was the worst 82 all out I've ever seen" - Twitterati troll New Zealand for their 6th-lowest ODI total versus Australia

New Zealand suffered a batting collapse as they were bowled out for 82 while chasing 196 in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, September 8, in Cairns. Following the defeat, the Kiwis surrendered the three-match ODI series with one game to go.

The visitors never looked settled on a wicket that assisted the bowlers. The New Zealand batters looked timid in their approach, with no intent to score runs.

Kane Williamson (17 off 58) and Devon Conway (five off 20) chewed up deliveries but failed to keep the scoreboard moving, putting the team under massive pressure. Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott picked up two wickets apiece before Adam Zampa joined the party.

The leg-spinner spun a web on the New Zealand batters, returning with figures of 5/35 in his nine overs as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 82. Only four of the 11 batters managed to reach double-digit scores.

Fans took a dig at the Kiwi batters as they surrendered in front of the Aussie bowlers. Here are some of the reactions

Dave @CricketDave27 Australia could literally defend anything against New Zealand, so many times in last few years they’ve defended low scores. Need them to try under 100 one day Australia could literally defend anything against New Zealand, so many times in last few years they’ve defended low scores. Need them to try under 100 one day

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 New Zealand's misery against Australia continues. The 'Big Brother' has to win, I suppose. New Zealand's misery against Australia continues. The 'Big Brother' has to win, I suppose.

Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar The last time NZ beat Aus in Aus across formats was in 2011 in the Hobart Test. They have played 16 games in this period. It is an interesting stat considering the last 6 years or so would be considered as one of the best NZ units ever in terms of success. #AUSvNZ The last time NZ beat Aus in Aus across formats was in 2011 in the Hobart Test. They have played 16 games in this period. It is an interesting stat considering the last 6 years or so would be considered as one of the best NZ units ever in terms of success. #AUSvNZ

Dheeraj Nayak @Dheeraj_Nayak22

Congratulations Australia on winning the series.

Hoping to end the series on a high on this Sunday.



#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #AUSvNZ A really poor display of cricket by Blackcaps. Batting was clueless. Bowling in powerplay was good but gave away too many crucial runs to the tailenders.Congratulations Australia on winning the series.Hoping to end the series on a high on this Sunday. A really poor display of cricket by Blackcaps. Batting was clueless. Bowling in powerplay was good but gave away too many crucial runs to the tailenders.Congratulations Australia on winning the series.Hoping to end the series on a high on this Sunday.#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #AUSvNZ https://t.co/ZJwhG2sNpw

Anshuman Nath @AnshumanNath No surprises, you can trust @BLACKCAPS who are never really far away from oh-so-familiar meltdowns against @CricketAus . When you think the Aussies have batted poorly in 2nd ODI, the Kiwis go one up on them by batting even more poorly. Atrocious cricket all around!!! #AUSvNZ No surprises, you can trust @BLACKCAPS who are never really far away from oh-so-familiar meltdowns against @CricketAus. When you think the Aussies have batted poorly in 2nd ODI, the Kiwis go one up on them by batting even more poorly. Atrocious cricket all around!!! #AUSvNZ

Andrew Wu @wutube I’m convinced New Zealand have a complex playing Australia. Had them 5/44 and 5/54 and lose both games. 2015 World Cup final, last year’s T20 WC semi, when it matters Australia just get it done against NZ. #AUSvNZ I’m convinced New Zealand have a complex playing Australia. Had them 5/44 and 5/54 and lose both games. 2015 World Cup final, last year’s T20 WC semi, when it matters Australia just get it done against NZ. #AUSvNZ

Paul Persic @Paul_Persic97



#AUSvNZ #Cricket New Zealand bowled out for 82 while chasing only 195. Wow. New Zealand bowled out for 82 while chasing only 195. Wow.#AUSvNZ #Cricket

Umair @imumair10 @ICC @MRFWorldwide New Zealand lacks mentality whenever they come in front of us and more so in Australia. #ausvnz @ICC @MRFWorldwide New Zealand lacks mentality whenever they come in front of us and more so in Australia. #ausvnz

Cricketing Thoughts @ThinkingCric #NZvsAUS No matter how good New Zealand become, they will always be Australia's bitches in cricket. #AUSvNZ No matter how good New Zealand become, they will always be Australia's bitches in cricket. #AUSvNZ #NZvsAUS

"We didn't apply ourselves" - New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after losing two games on the trot

Williamson was dejected after the loss. The Kiwi captain highlighted that they lacked application with the bat and vouched to come out as a better unit in their next game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"Obviously not our best day with the bat. A number of soft dismissals. Australia were brilliant with the ball and gave nothing away. Fair play to Australia, we didn't apply ourselves.

"Everybody makes their own decisions but we have to be better at adapting to these conditions. You have to graft and build partnerships. We couldn't do it like Australia did."

The third ODI between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, in Cairns.

