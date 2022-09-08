Asia Cup 2022: "I feel this team is lacking consistency" - Robin Uthappa questions India's experiments with playing XI

Robin Uthappa questioned Team India's constant experimentation with their playing XI ahead of their final Super 4 game against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday, September 8.

The Men in Blue have chopped and changed their playing XI in the last few games. The think tank came in for criticism as Rohit Sharma and Co. lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Uthappa reckons that constant changes are taking a toll on the performance of the players and the team as a whole. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo ahead of the Afghanistan game, the veteran batter stated:

"I feel this team is lacking consistency and they need consistency, which is needed before a big tournament like the T20 World Cup. At least if they play them in one position consistently, then it will be better for the side."

He added:

"I understand you need to manage Hardik Pandya's work load and you can give him a game or two rest but the team should remain the same mostly as far as the World Cup is concerned."

India are likely to tinker with their playing XI against Afghanistan as well. The Men in Blue could make a couple of changes for the dead rubber as they try to find the right team combination ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"One team will play unless there is an injury" - Robin Uthappa on whether India will continue experiements against Australia and South Africa

Following their Asia Cup exit, India will shift their focus to the upcoming bilateral white-ball series' against Australia and South Africa.

Uthappa believes India should stick to one playing XI to prepare better for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He added:

"Hopefully not, hopefully one team will play unless there is an injury. Hopefully, Bumrah and Harshal Patel will be back from injury so India can play with a full strength team atleast 5-6 games. So they will be prepared before leaving for the World Cup."

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia will get underway in Mohali on September 20.

