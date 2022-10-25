"These are just excuses after the loss" - Rajkumar Sharma on Pakistan's meltdown regarding no ball after IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has claimed that the reaction of the Pakistan players to the on-field no-ball call was unnecessary. With 13 runs needed off three balls, Kohli smashed a full toss from Mohammad Nawaz over square leg for a six.

However, after a discussion between the two umpires on the field, it was declared a no-ball. This had a drastic impact on the game as India got seven runs without a legal delivery being bowled.

Moreover, even after Kohli was clean bowled on the free-hit, the batters ran and completed three runs as the ball ricocheted off the stumps and went to the third man region. The fielders, mainly captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were livid and asked the umpires the reasoning behind the decision.

However, while talking to India News, Rajkumar explained why the decision from the on-field umpires was absolutely fair. He said:

"These are just excuses after the loss. I was shocked that despite being professional cricketers, Pakistan players didn't know that you can run off a free-hit and even a run-out is legal. As far as the no-ball is concerned, it is clearly above waist height. You should see the replays. I don't why they are making a fuss about it."

Reetinder Sodhi on Pakistan's no-ball controversy

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi was also present on the panel and even he felt that the no-ball call was legitimate. However, he also understood why the Pakistan players felt this was unfair as the pressure of the occasion was such that no team wanted to end on the losing side.

On this, Sodhi stated:

"The debate will always go on but I genuinely feel it was a no ball. The Pakistan players did look unhappy and Babar was also seen talking to the umpire, but such things happened in the heat of the moment and when their adrenaline rush went away, they would have thought rationally."

