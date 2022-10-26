New Zealand batter Tom Latham spoke about the team's upcoming white-ball series against India. The two nations are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is following the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The two sides have shared a storied rivalry over the years, having reignited it with some high-profile matches in recent years. They are not slated to play against each other in the T20 World Cup as of now. However, they faced off in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final last year as well as the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India tour of New Zealand 2022:



First T20 - November 18

Second T20 - November 20

Third T20 - November 22

First ODI - November 25

Second ODI - November 27

Third ODI - November 30 India tour of New Zealand 2022:First T20 - November 18Second T20 - November 20Third T20 - November 22First ODI - November 25Second ODI - November 27Third ODI - November 30

Both sides have been immensely dominant on their home turf against each other. While India enjoyed a 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand in the T20I series in early 2021, their record in ODI and Test cricket has been poor in recent times. New Zealand toured India last year for two Tests and three T20Is and proceeded to depart without a single win.

Noting the passion present among Indian fans when it comes to cricket, Latham told reporters:

"It's great. When we travel over to India - playing in front of the packed crowds - we know how passionate they are about cricket and certainly having on a different channel is even better for us to be able to showcase our skills against the Indians and I guess the more people that watch cricket, the better. All the support we get we always cherish and appreciate - both home and away."

The Pacers are expected to be in form with the upcoming series taking place on New Zealand's turf. Short boundaries and windy conditions will bring the seamers into the picture, with spinners expected to reprise their role in the middle overs.

Backing left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to have an impactful innings against the visiting Indian side, Latham said:

"We've got a world-class bowling attack and it has been shown in the past world events. In the recent years, we have been able to play our brand of cricket, play our style and been successful so from a bowling point of view, someone like Mitchell Santner who does a really good job for us in the middle."

Latham added:

"He is the key for us, especially as a spinner which is very important against India. He is going to have an impact at some point and he will be looking forward to use his skills up against the Indians."

According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), New Zealand are also set to tour India in early 2023. The same was confirmed by former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a letter to the state association ahead of the commencement of the home season.

"It's going to be an exciting series" - Tom Latham

India's tour of New Zealand will kickstart with the three-match T20I series on November 18. The subsequent ODI series is scheduled to begin on November 25. Following their away series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue are slated to tour Bangladesh.

Expecting the white-ball series against India to be a riveting one, Latham said:

"Yeah, it's going to be a fantastic series. You look back at series in the past - both home and away - we've had some real tussles with India. There have always been competitive matches, yeah, that's suddenly there. They're a well-rounded side with bat and ball."

Latham added:

"We've obviously played well in our home conditions for a long time. It's going to be an exciting series and one which I'm pretty sure will be followed closely."

India and New Zealand were slated to play against each other in a warm-up contest ahead of the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the match at The Gabba in Brisbane was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Who will win the upcoming series between India and New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 486 votes