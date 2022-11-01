England secured a crucial 20-run win over New Zealand in their penultimate Super 12 encounter on Tuesday, November 1, to set up a tight finish for the group as the tournament heads towards the business end. Skipper Jos Buttler led from the front with a sublime 73 off 47 deliveries, while Sam Curran once again starred with the ball at the Gabba in Brisbane.

After deciding to bat first on a used surface, Buttler and Hales stitched up a solid 81-run opening partnership. New Zealand pulled things back a bit in the death overs as the wickets fell at regular intervals.

Chasing 180 runs to secure their passage to the semi-finals of the competition for the third time in succession, the Kiwis were off to a shaky start. They lost both their openers in the powerplay and the onus to rebuild the innings was left on skipper Kane Williamson and the in-form Glenn Phillips.

Williamson struggled to gain any momentum over the course of his innings as he departed for a run-a-ball 40 while Phillips kept New Zealand's hopes alive single-handedly.

However, with the surface being worn out towards the end of the contest, the England bowlers switched to bowling cutters which worked to great effect. The middle order were back in the pavilion within the space of two overs as Jos Buttler and Co. secured a comfortable victory.

Fans unanimously praised England for clawing their way back into the tournament and Buttler for stepping up when it mattered. Here are some of the reactions:

WanderDa @BaWanderda



#ENGvNZ #ENGvsNZ Neck to Neck battle for the semi-final spot between Aus & Eng be like Neck to Neck battle for the semi-final spot between Aus & Eng be like#ENGvNZ #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/27936fKlYa

CrickCasm @CrickCasm

#EngVSNz #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Special mention to Ben Stokes for coming in and breaking the partnership which set up England win. Special mention to Ben Stokes for coming in and breaking the partnership which set up England win.#EngVSNz #ICCT20WorldCup2022

HeyYa @I_say_factos @CricCrazyJohns Kane Williamson should do either blind slogging from 1st ball or shouldn't even come to bat. @CricCrazyJohns Kane Williamson should do either blind slogging from 1st ball or shouldn't even come to bat.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Note to self: Look after your net run rate from early on - Look after your net run rate from early on! Note to self: Look after your net run rate from early on - Look after your net run rate from early on!

Herschelle Gibbs @hershybru #sscricket This is why 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 for me are favourites.. have all skillsets and the temperament to go with it. #T20WorldCup This is why 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 for me are favourites.. have all skillsets and the temperament to go with it. #T20WorldCup #sscricket

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan 12 months ago it was Englands death bowling that cost them against NZ .. Today it’s saved them .. Sam Curran is becoming a fantastic bowler at the death for England .. It’s all about NRR now .. #ICCWorldCup2022 12 months ago it was Englands death bowling that cost them against NZ .. Today it’s saved them .. Sam Curran is becoming a fantastic bowler at the death for England .. It’s all about NRR now .. #ICCWorldCup2022

Semi-final candidates from Group 1 likely to be decided on net run-rate following England's win

England's win over New Zealand has now left three teams with five points apiece with each team set to play one more match. Sri Lanka are also still in contention for a semi-final spot with four points to their name. As of now, Afghanistan are the sole team to be officially knocked out.

A win over Ireland in their final group stage encounter should be enough to seal New Zealand's progress into the semis due to their vastly superior net run rate. England and Australia currently have a net run-rate of +0.547 and -0.304, respectively.

Who will make it to the semi-finals from the group of death? Let us know what you think.

