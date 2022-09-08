[Watch] Kane Williamson misses juicy full-toss and gets out in hilarious fashion to Australia's Adam Zampa

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, regarded as one of the finest batters, was dismissed in bizarre fashion during the second ODI against Australia in Cairns on Thursday.

With the tourists struggling big-time while chasing 196, Williamson’s eyes lit up when Adam Zampa delivered a juicy full toss on the first delivery of the 17th over. However, he somehow missed the ball completely and it thudded into his back leg. On-field umpire Rod Tucker had no hesitation in raising his finger.

Williamson was almost embarrassed to take the review after missing out on that full toss. He did eventually take the review but it went in vain as replays suggested that the ball would have clipped the leg stump.

The ball almost slipped out of Zampa’s hands but the result was exactly what Australia would have hoped for. For a batter of his caliber, he would have smashed that out of the stadium on any other day.

Kane Williamson and Co. adopt a timid approach as they fall short in the run chase

It was a baffling approach from the New Zealand batter right from the word go as there was no intent shown whatsoever despite chasing a below-par target of 196.

The Kiwis lost three quick wickets owing to some stupendous bowling by the Aussie pacers and found themselves in a whole heap of trouble. However, with Williamson at the crease, the visiting side would have hoped that the experienced campaigner would take them out of the precarious situation. But that wasn't the case as the Kiwi skipper was out after a sedate 17-run knock.

Following his dismissal, New Zealand kept staring down the barrel. The Aussie bowlers were relentless in their approach and never allowed New Zealand to get themselves back in the game.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa gained confidence from Williamson's wicket and eventually finished with a five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott also chipped in with two wickets apiece. Hence, Australia skittled out New Zealand for a meager 82 runs in 33 overs to seal the three-match ODI series.

With 2-0 down, the Kiwis will hope to end the series on a positive note when they lock horns with Australia in the third match of the series. The final game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, in Cairns.

