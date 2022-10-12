[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan stars with Huma Qureshi in Bollywood movie 'Double XL' trailer

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared the trailer of Bollywood movie, 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi on Instagram earlier on Wednesday. Qureshi is one of the main actresses in the movie, while Dhawan has made a cameo appearance.

Dhawan features in the first scene of the trailer itself. The Indian cricketer is shown as a celebrity who walks the red carpet and then asks the character portrayed by Huma to dance with him. As the couple starts dancing, Huma's mother wakes her up from her dream.

You can watch the trailer of the movie right here:

Dhawan wrote in the caption that Double XL is a comedy movie to be released on November 4. The Indian cricketer looked quite confident in his role. His acting skills have impressed his fans, with some of them even asking him to become an actor after retiring from cricket.

Pro Kabaddi League star Rahul Chaudhari loved the trailer of the movie. In the comments box of Dhawan's post, Rahul commented: "Super".

Shikhar Dhawan recently led India to a 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan has done a great job as the Indian ODI skipper (Image: Getty)

Earlier this month, Shikhar Dhawan captained the Indian team in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against South Africa. Although India had a second-string squad, the Men in Blue defeated a full-strength Proteas team 2-1.

South Africa needed to win the series to keep themselves in a strong position for a direct ticket to the 2023 World Cup. However, the Proteas squandered a 1-0 lead to lose the three-match series.

Dhawan is no longer a member of India's T20I and Test teams. As the Men in Blue will play in the T20 World Cup for the next few weeks, Dhawan will enjoy a break from cricket.

