[Watch] - Steve Smith unfurls some big shots in net practice ahead of 1st IND vs AUS 2022 T20I

It will be a golden opportunity for Australia to get their combination right ahead of the T20 World Cup when they square off against India in the three-match T20I series starting in Mohali on September 20.

The Australian players landed in India on September 15 and are currently sweating it out in the nets.

Steve Smith, who is part of the Australian set-up for the T20 series and the World Cup, hit the nets in Mohali and was seen playing some attacking shots.

In a reel shared on his Instagram handle, Smith can be seen dancing down the track on several occasions as he tries to unfurl a wide range of big shots.

Smith has been a sensational Test and ODI player over the years but his batting in the T20 format has been questioned by many experts. On top of his ability to play big shots on a consistent basis, Smith can also drop anchor in the middle overs. He might be a brilliant option for the Australian team in the upcoming World Cup.

Smith has been one of the main players for Australia across formats and will surely look to get some runs under his belt in India before heading home for the World Cup.

Australia covering all their bases

The Australian team looks like a very settled unit and with Tim David coming into the scheme of things, it has added a different dimension to their squad. The Singaporean-born batter has been fast tracked into the Australian T20 team and could turn out to be the X-factor in the World Cup.

The three-match T20I series will kick off at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday with the next two matches slated to be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 23 and 25 respectively.

Australia's squad for the T20 series against India: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

