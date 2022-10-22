New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson could not replicate his efforts from the T20 World Cup 2021 final in the Super 12s opening encounter against Australia on Saturday (October 22).
The right-handed batter was dismissed for 23 off 23 deliveries as he struggled to get going in the middle overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Williamson came into bat with New Zealand placed at 56-1 in the fifth over of the innings.
The Black Caps launched a blistering onslaught against the Australian pace unit courtesy of Finn Allen's heroics.
The skipper began his knock with three dot deliveries before opening his account with a boundary off Josh Hazlewood. The lifting of the field restrictions and Williamson's timid approach meant that New Zealand took their foot off the pedal.
With Conway handling the other end, the skipper primarily looked to rotate the strike with minimal intent in terms of big shots. As the innings headed closer to the death overs, he attempted to execute a reverse sweep off Adam Zampa's very full delivery.
Williamson missed the unorthodox shot completely as the ball hit him slush on the front pad. The umpire instantly gave in to Australia's appeal as the Kiwi skipper consulted his partner at the non-striker's end over a potential review. He decided to go for the review at the last second.
However, the absence of an inside edge or the ball pitching outside or missing the stumps meant that the right-handed batter had to depart.
Williamson has had a rough time in the shortest format of late
The New Zealand skipper came into the World Cup under pressure on the back of his poor form in T20 cricket. Only one of his last five T20I innings boasts a strike rate of above 103.
He also had a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier this year, scoring only 216 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 93.51.
