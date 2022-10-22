New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson could not replicate his efforts from the T20 World Cup 2021 final in the Super 12s opening encounter against Australia on Saturday (October 22).

The right-handed batter was dismissed for 23 off 23 deliveries as he struggled to get going in the middle overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Williamson came into bat with New Zealand placed at 56-1 in the fifth over of the innings.

The Black Caps launched a blistering onslaught against the Australian pace unit courtesy of Finn Allen's heroics.

The skipper began his knock with three dot deliveries before opening his account with a boundary off Josh Hazlewood. The lifting of the field restrictions and Williamson's timid approach meant that New Zealand took their foot off the pedal.

With Conway handling the other end, the skipper primarily looked to rotate the strike with minimal intent in terms of big shots. As the innings headed closer to the death overs, he attempted to execute a reverse sweep off Adam Zampa's very full delivery.

Williamson missed the unorthodox shot completely as the ball hit him slush on the front pad. The umpire instantly gave in to Australia's appeal as the Kiwi skipper consulted his partner at the non-striker's end over a potential review. He decided to go for the review at the last second.

However, the absence of an inside edge or the ball pitching outside or missing the stumps meant that the right-handed batter had to depart.

The Twitterati were not impressed with the approach employed by the batter, accusing him of derailing New Zealand's momentum altogether. Here are a few of the reactions:

PROvesh @its_parvesh_ Australian bowlers to Williamson

Australian bowlers to Williamson https://t.co/yNrxdNKXZ4

Tony Bhai @QaIandar Rizwan and Babar watching this Williamson 23 (23) masterclass Rizwan and Babar watching this Williamson 23 (23) masterclass https://t.co/7FEQp40gXM

M. @IconicKohIi Csk should consider Williamson as their captain

Perfect replacement for dhoni the batsman too Csk should consider Williamson as their captainPerfect replacement for dhoni the batsman too

Harminder @21harminder

#AUSvNZ Why are Aussies celebrating Williamson's wicket? Why are Aussies celebrating Williamson's wicket? 😀#AUSvNZ

yang yoo @GongRight Conway when Williamson got out Conway when Williamson got out https://t.co/v3tw3Ydc55

Maham Fatima @Maham0fficial_2 Kane Williamson Has reduced new Zealand total from 230 to 190. Kane Williamson Has reduced new Zealand total from 230 to 190.

yang yoo @GongRight Kane Williamson when NZ is going over 12 rpo Kane Williamson when NZ is going over 12 rpo https://t.co/tfMqjza6aO

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Suvajit Mustafi @RibsGully



NZ have Bracewell, Mitchell & Guptill. Can they do what AUS did to Smith?



#AUSvNZ #T20WorldCup KW consumed almost 20% of their innings’ balls and scored at 6 an over. This is GOLD for Australia, as good as a bowler going for 4-0-24-1.NZ have Bracewell, Mitchell & Guptill. Can they do what AUS did to Smith? KW consumed almost 20% of their innings’ balls and scored at 6 an over. This is GOLD for Australia, as good as a bowler going for 4-0-24-1.NZ have Bracewell, Mitchell & Guptill. Can they do what AUS did to Smith?#AUSvNZ #T20WorldCup Technically Williamson (3.5-0-23-1) has been Australia's most successful bowler of the day. twitter.com/RibsGully/stat… Technically Williamson (3.5-0-23-1) has been Australia's most successful bowler of the day. twitter.com/RibsGully/stat…

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Kane Williamson out. Aussies celebrating outside. Kiwis celebrating inside. Kane Williamson out. Aussies celebrating outside. Kiwis celebrating inside.

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky Why take sleeping pills when you can simply watch Kane Williamson play T20s? Why take sleeping pills when you can simply watch Kane Williamson play T20s? 😴

Hassan Cheema @mediagag NZ since Allen got out: 25 runs off 23 balls.



That's going to be the key for NZ in this whole tournament - how Conway and Williamson can bridge Allen with the middle order without slowing down completely. NZ since Allen got out: 25 runs off 23 balls.That's going to be the key for NZ in this whole tournament - how Conway and Williamson can bridge Allen with the middle order without slowing down completely.

Williamson has had a rough time in the shortest format of late

The New Zealand skipper came into the World Cup under pressure on the back of his poor form in T20 cricket. Only one of his last five T20I innings boasts a strike rate of above 103.

He also had a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier this year, scoring only 216 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 93.51.

Will the skipper's anchoring approach let New Zealand down at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

