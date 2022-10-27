BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has announced that the board will pay the same match fee to Indian women's cricketers as their male counterparts. Shah mentioned that this is the BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination between men's and women's players' salaries.

Many fans would know that there was a significant difference between the match fees of India's men's and women's cricketers. The said reason behind the pay gap was that the men's game drew more revenue than the women's, but the BCCI has now decided to pay equal match fees to both.

Taking to Twitter earlier on Thursday, Jay Shah wrote:

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind."

Fans should note that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) was the first board to have the same pay for both male and female cricketers. The BCCI has now followed in the footsteps of NZC and announced pay equity.

Jay Shah announces new era of gender equality in Indian cricket

The BCCI Secretary also posted a picture of the Indian women's cricket team celebrating their Asia Cup 2022 win and mentioned:

"We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket."

The BCCI has been working hard to increase the popularity of women's cricket in India. The board has also announced that the women's IPL will begin next year, with five franchises competing against each other.

What are your views on the BCCI's decision? Share your views in the comments box below.

