“Operation day completed” - Jonny Bairstow shares pictures after undergoing leg surgery 

Experienced England batter Jonny Bairstow has undergone surgery for a lower-leg injury he suffered while playing golf. The freak injury ruled the cricketer out of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which will be played in October-November.

On Tuesday, September 13, the attacking England batter shared pictures from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery. Despite the disappointment of having to miss out on the T20 World Cup, Bairstow looked in a cheerful mood.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he uploaded some images with the caption:

“Operation day completed and back home now to rest! Thanks for all your messages of support and wishes!”

Bairstow’s absence from the England squad will be a massive loss for the team as he has been in terrific form over the last few months. He smashed hundreds in both innings of the rescheduled Test against India in Manchester in July.

The 32-year-old scored 63 and 28 in the ODIs against South Africa, following it up with 90, 30 and 27 in the T20Is. He did not have a great time in the first two Tests against the Proteas before being ruled out of the third.

“I am gutted” - Jonny Bairstow’s post after being ruled out of T20 World Cup

Bairstow was ruled out of the third and final Test against South Africa, apart from the T20 World Cup, due to the freak injury. Sharing an update on social media, he revealed:

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning.

“I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) subsequently named Alex Hales as Bairstow's replacement for the T20 World Cup, marking the former’s return to the national squad after three years.

England’s T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert