Massive blow for England as freak accident rules Jonny Bairstow out of third Test against South Africa and 2022 T20 World Cup

England have suffered a massive blow as Jonny Bairstow will miss the third Test against South Africa and the T20 World Cup in Australia. The keeper-batter sustained an injury while playing golf on Friday (September 2) at Leeds.

Jonny Bairstow announced via Instagram that he slipped on the golf course and will see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.

The Yorkshire batter stated that he was gutted he would miss England's fixtures in the immediate future. He wrote:

"Unfortunately, I am going to be unavailable for all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning."

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc."

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been named as Bairstow's replacement for the third and final Test against South Africa at The Oval, which starts on September 8. Duckett made his Test debut in October of 2016 but has scored only 110 runs in four matches at an average of 15.71.

Bairstow's injury ahead of the third Test is a body blow for England as he had established himself as one of the most prolific batters in the summer.

The right-handed batter has accumulated four centuries this summer, two each against New Zealand and India. He also scored a quick-fire 49 against the Proteas in the second Test at Old Trafford.

England yet to announce Jonny Bairstow's replacement for the T20 World Cup

News of Bairstow's comes after England named their squads for the Pakistan tour and the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. With Jason Roy dropped due to form issues, managing director Robert Key confirmed Bairstow as Jos Buttler's opening partner in the tournament.

He said, as quoted by The Cricketer.

"We felt Jonny Bairstow is one of the best openers in T20 cricket in the world. He's done it in the IPL but been very good in the middle order as well, and we felt the best combination at this time was Jonny and Jos."

The selectors are yet to announce the wicketkeeper-batter's replacement for the event Down Under.

