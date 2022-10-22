SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Ireland match

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match will kick off the Day 2 action in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Both nations have earned a place in Group 1 of the tournament via the qualifying round.

Sri Lanka topped Group A by defeating Netherlands and UAE to book a place in Group 1, while Ireland finished second in Group B after registering victories against West Indies and Scotland to advance to Super 12.

Some top names of the T20 world like Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dushmantha Chameera, Paul Stirling, and Harry Tector will be in action during this match.

Fans will witness a T20I match between Sri Lanka and Ireland for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2021. Here's a look at the two teams' T20I head-to-head stats.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland head-to-head record

Sri Lanka lead 2-0 in their head-to-head record against Ireland. The Islanders defeated the Irishmen in their T20 World Cup encounters in 2009 and 2021.

SL vs IRE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned earlier, both matches between the two teams have taken place in T20 World Cup only. So, Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Ireland by 2-0.

Last 5 SL vs IRE games in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have never played host to a T20I against Ireland in the past. Thus, there is no data available for the matches between the two teams on Sri Lankan soil.

Last 5 SL vs IRE games in Ireland

Even Ireland have not hosted a T20I against Sri Lanka thus far. There is no data available for Sri Lanka vs Ireland matches in Ireland.

