SL vs NAM, UAE vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Pitch history and T20I records

The opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take place at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16. Former champions Sri Lanka will cross swords with the Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibian team in the first match of the tournament.

Sri Lanka and Namibia are part of Group A in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams will be keen to start the tournament on a winning note and inch a step closer to the Super 12 stage. Later in the day, the UAE will lock horns with the Netherlands at the same venue.

Geelong has hosted only one T20I match so far. The pitch report for the GMHBA Stadium will be telecast live a few minutes ahead of the match. Before that, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know about the pitch for the Sri Lanka vs Namibia match.

GMHBA Stadium, Geelong T20I stats

ODI matches played: 1.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 84* - Asela Gunaratne (SL) vs. Australia, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 4/31 - Nuwan Kulasekara (SL) vs. Australia, 2017.

Highest team score: 176/8 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Lowest team score: 173 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2017.

Highest successful run chase: 176/8 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average 1st innings score: 173.

GMHBA Stadium last T20I match

As mentioned ahead, Geelong has hosted only one T20I match in the past. In that game, Sri Lanka beat Australia by two wickets. The Aussies scored 173 runs in the first innings after being asked to bat first.

Chasing 174 for a win, Sri Lanka slumped to 40/5, but a magnificent 84-run knock from Asela Gunaratne helped the islanders win on the final ball.

A total of 18 wickets fell in that game, with pacers bagging 16 of them. The batters hit 12 sixes in that T20I match.

