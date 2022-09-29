T20 World Cup 2022: 3 pacers who could replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India’s squad 

In what could be a massive blow for Team India, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts next month. According to a report in PTI, the fast bowler won’t be available for the ICC event since he has suffered a back stress fracture.

Bumrah missed the opening T20I of the series against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram after complaining of back pain. He was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup as well due to a back injury. There has been no official confirmation yet from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the status of the fast bowler’s injury.

The PTI report, however, quoted a BCCI official as saying on condition of anonymity that the pacer “could be out for a period of six months".

If Bumrah gets ruled out, here are three pace bowlers who could be considered as his replacement in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad.

#1 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is the strongest contender to replace Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad. He hasn’t played a T20I since the World Cup in the UAE last year, where he did not look in great rhythm. However, Shami has the experience and the expertise to do well Down Under.

The 32-year-old also proved to be a much improved T20 bowler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. Leading the bowling attack for the Gujarat Titans (GT), he claimed 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of eight. He often picked up crucial wickets at the start and set up victories for the franchise.

Following his exploits for GT in their title-winning campaign, critics expected Shami to make a comeback in the T20I squad. After being ignored for the most part, he was picked for the Australia and South Africa T20Is at home.

Unfortunately for the pacer, he got ruled out due to COVID-19. Shami is on standby list for the T20 World Cup and should ideally be drafted into the main squad.

#2 Deepak Chahar

If Team India are looking for a pace bowler who can also contribute with the bat, Deepak Chahar is a suitable option. He can give the team some good overs in the powerplay and has a knack of picking up early wickets. If there is any assistance from the surface, he could be near unplayable on days and he can bat too.

Following a battle with injury and fitness issues, the 30-year-old made a comeback to international cricket during the tour of Zimbabwe. He made an impressive return, claiming three for 27 in the first ODI in Harare and was even named Player of the Match for his efforts.

In the opening T20I against South Africa on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram, Chahar again made an impact, registering figures of two for 24. There was swing on offer on the surface that had a grass covering and Chahar exploited the conditions adeptly.

One issue with the inclusion of Chahar in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad (he is also among the standbys) is that he is a very similar kind of bowler to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both lack pace and need help from the surface to be highly effective. Team India have tried playing both pacers in the same XI and the results have not been encouraging.

#3 Umran Malik

Young Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik could be a dark horse to replace Bumrah in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad. He lacks experience for sure and, from what has been on display, doesn’t look ready for the big stage yet.

In three T20Is for India thus far, he has claimed two wickets at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 12.44. The tearaway quick looked out of sorts even against a weak team like Ireland.

While he may lack expertise, what Umran he does have is extreme pace and raw talent, an X factor that teams often seek in international cricket. No doubt, playing the youngster in the T20 World Cup would be a major risk, but there would surely be a temptation, for if he comes off, the fast bowler could be an asset to the team.

With Umran it’s not just about his pace. He backed up all the hype around him with an impressive IPL 2022 season, during which he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

Picking Umran over Shami and Chahar as Bumrah's replacement would be like a double-edged sword. If the potential move comes off, it will be hailed as a masterstroke. If it fails, the consequences will be severe. The million-dollar question is - is the BCCI willing to take such a massive risk?

