T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Team India can beat Pakistan

Team India and Pakistan will face off in the marquee clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. This will be the third meeting between the arch-rivals in recent times.

India and Pakistan were up against each other twice during the Asia Cup in the UAE. While the Men in Blue won the group clash by five wickets, Pakistan emerged triumphant by the same margin in the Super 4.

The two teams also came face-to-face during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Until that meeting, Pakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup match (T20I or ODI). However, Babar Azam’s men came up with a dominant performance during the clash in Dubai, thumping the Indians by 10 wickets.

Pakistan have won two of the last three meetings between the arch-rivals. As such, they will have the psychological edge in Sunday’s contest. However, here are three reasons why Team India can beat Pakistan at the MCG.

#1 The X factor of Suryakumar Yadav

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been flying high lately. Pic: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form for Team India over the last few months. In fact, he is the second-highest run-getter in T20Is this year, next only to Mohammad Rizwan.

In 23 matches, the versatile right-handed batter has smashed 801 runs at an average of 40.05 and an exceptional strike rate of 184.56. The 32-year-old has also notched up a century apart from six fifties.

His range of stroke play has stood out. Suryakumar has the ability to strike boundaries in the most unusual of areas, thereby throwing bowlers off their line. He scored three consecutive fifties during the T20Is played at home ahead of the World Cup.

Suryakumar has carried on his great form in Australia as well, smacking fifties in both the practice matches that he has batted in.

The aggressive batter doesn’t have a great record against Pakistan in T20Is. In three matches, he has registered scores of 11, 18 and 13, the first one coming during the T20 World Cup last year.

Suryakumar will be keen to set the record straight at the MCG on Sunday.

#2 Virat Kohli’s return to form

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli has rediscovered his form and confidence. Pic: Getty Images

Ahead of the Asia Cup, there were major concerns over former Team India captain Virat Kohli’s form. He had a forgettable tour of England across all three formats and subsequently skipped the white ball tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

When he returned to action, there was intrigue over how the break would have impacted him. Kohli answered the question in emphatic fashion. He ended up as the second-leading run-getter in the Asia Cup, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and an excellent strike rate of 147.59. That was not all, he every broke his century drought with a blazing ton against Afghanistan.

Kohli’s return to form was one of the biggest positives for Team India heading into the T20 World Cup. He carried the confidence of his success in the Asia Cup into the home series against Australia and South Africa, playing some crucial knocks.

The 33-year-old will be confident of putting up a good showing against Pakistan on Sunday. After all, he has a stupendous record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. In four matches, he has notched up scores of 78*, 36*, 55* and 57.

#3 Pakistan’s weak middle order can be exposed

Pakistan’s run-machines Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Pic: Getty Images

Team India can gain the upper hand over Pakistan by exposing the latter's weak middle order. A poor batting performance let them down in the Asia Cup as well as they went down to Sri Lanka in the final. They did win the tri-series in New Zealand, but their middle-order remained inconsistent.

It is no secret that Pakistan are heavily dependent on skipper Babar and his opening partner Rizwan in the batting department. Rizwan is the leading run-getter for the team in T20Is this year. In 18 matches, he has scored 821 runs at an average of 54.73 and a strike rate of 126.30 with nine half-centuries.

On the expected lines, Babar is second on the list. He has 611 runs to his name in 19 matches at an average of 38.18 and a strike rate of 131.96 with one hundred and four fifties. To his credit, Mohammad Nawaz has grabbed his opportunities as a pinch-hitter. Others in the batting line-up, though, have hardly done anything of note.

Haider Ali scored 31 off 15 in the tri-series final in New Zealand, but he has only 91 runs to his name from nine innings in T20Is this year. Iftikhar Ahmed has managed a below par 282 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 117.01. Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali and Shan Masood too have struggled.

Team India will be aware that if they knock over Babar, Rizwan and Nawaz cheaply, they can put Pakistan’s batting under serious pressure.

