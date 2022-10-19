5 best bowling performances by Team India in the T20 World Cup

The inaugural champions of the T20 World Cup, Team India, will be keen to prove their worth on the big stage during the ongoing edition in Australia. Despite boasting the most lucrative T20 tournament in the world, it is ironic that the Men in Blue’s sole triumph in the ICC event came before the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni and his young guns put up some terrific performances to lift the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a sensational final in Johannesburg that went down to the wire. There hasn’t been a lot of joy for Team India in the subsequent editions though.

They made an early exit from the 2009, 2010, and 2012 championships, before reaching the final in 2014. With a strong outfit, India would have been confident of lifting the trophy for the second time.

Sri Lanka, however, spoiled their party by clinching the title with a clinical performance in the final. India came close in 2016 as well, when the T20 World Cup was held on home soil, but could not get past the eventual champions West Indies in the semi-finals.

While Team India have only one T20 World Cup title to their name so far, their players have come up with some impressive individual performances over the years.

In this feature, we look back at the top five bowling performances by the Men in Blue in the championship.

#5 Harbhajan Singh (4/12)

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Pic: Getty Images

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh starred with figures of 4/12 in a group match of the T20 World Cup 2012 against England.

In the game played in Colombo, the Men in Blue had to defend a total of 170, built around Rohit Sharma’s half-century and 40s from Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. Harbhajan’s brilliance saw the Englishmen being rolled over for 80 in 14.4 overs.

After Irfan Pathan took out Alex Hales (0) and Luke Wright (six), Harbhajan got into action by cleaning up Eoin Morgan (two). The former England captain attempted to cut a quick arm ball and was castled. A clueless Tim Bresnan (one) was Harbhajan’s second victim as he top-edged a sweep to deep square leg.

Jos Buttler (11) then backed away from a length ball and was bowled as he failed to connect. Graeme Swann became the former off-spinner’s fourth victim as he was foxed by the 'doosra' and stumped as he charged down the wicket. The margin of victory - 90 runs - was a fair indication of Team India’s domination in the contest.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin (4/11)

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell during the 2014 T20 World Cup match against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

Seasoned Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin registered brilliant figures of 4/11 against Australia in a group match of the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

India posted 159/7 batting first in Mirpur, after which Ashwin’s heroics led to Australia being bundled out for a mere 86 in 16.2 overs.

Ashwin struck early in the innings, sending back Aaron Finch (six), who top-edged a tossed-up delivery. With wickets falling at the other end, David Warner (19) also lost patience and perished against Ashwin, slogging the off-spinner towards deep midwicket.

The canny Indian bowler also dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (23 off 12), who made a mess of his reverse sweep, completely losing his balance. Ashwin’s carrom ball went on to hit the leg stump.

The offie then finished proceedings, having James Muirhead (three) caught behind as the tailender attempted a cut. Thanks to Ashwin, Team India sealed the victory by an emphatic margin of 73 runs.

#3 RP Singh (4/13)

RP Singh celebrates after cleaning up Shaun Pollock during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

RP Singh did not have a long career with Team India, but he was at his peak during the 2007 T20 World Cup. In fact, he was one of the unsung heroes of the team’s historic triumph.

The former left-arm seamer starred with figures of 4/13 in India’s 37-run win over the Proteas during a group game at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

Team India had to defend a total of 153 in the match in Durban, and Singh’s excellent bowling effort held South Africa to 116/9. The former left-armer struck early, trapping Herschelle Gibbs (11) lbw with a delivery that swung back in.

Dinesh Karthik then pulled off a stunning catch at slip to give the bowler his second scalp. Graeme Smith (11) went hard at a wide delivery and got an outside that flew quickly. However, Karthik dived full length to his left and plucked the ball.

Next, Singh cleaned up Shaun Pollock (0) with a full, swinging delivery that also beat the batter for pace. Albie Morkel batted well for his 38 before he too was bowled, becoming Singh’s fourth victim of the match. S Sreesanth and Harbhajan also claimed two scalps each as India completely dominated proceedings.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22)

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing AB de Villiers during the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final. Pic: Getty Images

Ashwin was Team India’s standout bowler in the T20 World Cup 2014 semi-final against South Africa in Mirpur. Batting first, the Proteas did put up a competitive 172/4 on the board, but the total could have been much more but for Ashwin’s brilliant spell. He conceded only 22 runs in his four overs while also claiming three big wickets.

The off-spinner bowled a magical delivery to get rid of Hashim Amla (22), but for some reason the wicket is not spoken about much. A carrom ball pitched outside leg stump and turned so much that it ended up hitting the off stump.

Ashwin then dismissed the well-set Faf du Plessis (58) in rather bizarre fashion. The then South African captain looked to guide a carrom ball that pitched outside leg. However, the ball ended up hitting his body and deflected onto the stumps. The offie then sent back AB de Villiers (10), who top-edged the bowler and was caught at long leg.

Despite the off-spinner’s brilliance, Team India were set a stiff target. But Virat Kohli took the team into the final with a superbly compiled 72* off 44 balls.

#1 Irfan Pathan (3/16)

Irfan Pathan celebrates the wicket of Shoaib Malik during the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Pic: Getty Images

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan’s career could not reach the lofty heights that it promised at the start of his journey. However, the unassuming man from Baroda will always be remembered for his stellar performances in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Team India were defending a middling total of 157 in the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. Pathan’s spell of 3/16 went a long way in ensuring it was a match-winning score.

After RP Singh took out Mohammad Hafeez (one) and Kamran Akmal (0) cheaply, Pathan got the massive scalp of then Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (eight). The batter looked to pull a short of a length delivery, but only managed to give a catch to midwicket.

On the very next ball, the former left-armer sent back the other man who could have hurt Team India in the chase. Shahid Afridi (0) went for one of his trademark big hits, but only managed to sky the ball to mid-off.

Irfan had his third when he cleaned up Yasir Arafat (15) with a fullish delivery on the stumps. Following the end of Pathan’s spell, Misbah-ul-Haq (43) did give Team India a massive scare with some terrific hitting.

However, his mistimed scoop off Joginder Sharma confirmed the Men in Blue as the first-ever T20 world champions!

