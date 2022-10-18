5 best batting performances by Team India in the T20 World Cup

Team India will be looking to capture their second T20 World Cup title in the ongoing edition in Australia. The Men in Blue won their only crown during the inaugural edition of the ICC event that was held in South Africa in 2007.

MS Dhoni-led India beat a strong Pakistan side by five runs in a thrilling finale in Johannesburg to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

Despite going in with strong squads in the subsequent editions, Team India have failed to recreate their 2007 magic. After disappointing in the 2009, 2010, and 2012 championships, they came close in 2014, when they reached the final for the second time.

However, Sri Lanka proved too good for them and emerged as well-deserved champions. The hosts were strong contenders to lift the trophy at home in 2016. They did well to reach the semi-finals, where they ran into a rampant West Indies.

Although Team India have failed to win the T20 World Cup since 2007, their players have come up with some memorable individual performances.

In this feature, we recap the top five batting performances by the Men in Blue in the championship.

#5 Virat Kohli (72* off 44)

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli reacts after his side’s 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final win over South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Virat Kohli has a fantastic record in the T20 World Cup. One of his finest performances came in the second semi-final of the 2014 edition held in Bangladesh. India were set to chase a competitive 173 in Mirpur against South Africa to book their placer in the summit clash.

The Men in Blue got off to a decent start as Rohit Sharma (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (32) came up with impressive knocks. However, South Africa were in with a chance with India at 77/2 in the 10th over. Kohli, though, absorbed all the pressure of the big occasion and came up with a fine 72* off 44 balls.

The 33-year-old’s knock featured five fours and two sixes as he aced yet another tense chase. Kohli featured in a third-wicket stand of 56 with Yuvraj Singh (18). He also brought up the victory for India by flicking Dale Steyn for a boundary off the first ball of the 20th over.

#4 Suresh Raina (101 off 60)

M S Dhoni congratulates Suresh Raina after the latter’s century against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup game against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina became the third batter in history to slam a T20I hundred. He clubbed 101 off 60 balls in a group match against South Africa at Gros Islet during the 2010 T20 World Cup edition.

In a thoroughly dominating performance, Raina whacked five fours and five sixes as India posted 186/5 after being asked to bat first.

The left-handed batter was sedate during the first part of his knock and was batting on 37 off 31 at the halfway stage of India’s innings. He opened up after crossing his half-century.

In the 18th over bowled by Rory Kleinveldt, he went absolutely berserk, smacking three fours and two sixes. Raina brought up his hundred in grand style, walloping Albie Morkel for a maximum over the midwicket boundary.

CricBeat @Cric_beat



101 - Suresh Raina

89* - Virat Kohli

82* - Virat Kohli

79* - Rohit Sharma

78* - Virat Kohli

77 - Virat Kohli



#ICCT20WorldCup2022 Highest Score for India in T20WC101 - Suresh Raina89* - Virat Kohli82* - Virat Kohli79* - Rohit Sharma78* - Virat Kohli77 - Virat Kohli Highest Score for India in T20WC101 - Suresh Raina89* - Virat Kohli82* - Virat Kohli79* - Rohit Sharma78* - Virat Kohli77 - Virat Kohli#ICCT20WorldCup2022

In South Africa’s chase of 187, Jacques Kallis contributed 73 off 54 while opening the innings. However, the Indian bowlers held their nerve to ensure that Raina’s brilliance did not go in vain. The Proteas eventually finished on 172/5.

#3 Virat Kohli (82* off 51)

Virat Kohli gestures after Team India’s win over Australia during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Kohli was in his element against his favorite opposition - Australia. It was another big occasion, a crucial Super 10 match of the 2016 T20 World Cup edition. The winner of the progress was to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. Team India were challenged with another chase and, not for the first time, Kohli stood up.

The Men in Blue needed to score 161 against a strong Aussie bowling line-up in Mohali. Kohli guided the chase with an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls. India did not start well, losing Rohit Sharma (12), Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Suresh Raina (10) cheaply. They were 49/3 in eight overs and the pressure was very much on. Kohli batted very sensibly, rotating the strike and only opening up when a rank bad ball was presented to him.

The right-handed batter reached a patient fifty even as India lost Yuvraj (21) at the other end. Despite Kohli’s presence, Team India still needed 39 off the last three overs.

The set batter then changed gears at the death, clubbing James Faulkner for two fours and a six. In the next over, he punished Nathan Coulter-Nile for four boundaries, making the result a mere formality.

#2 Yuvraj Singh (70 off 30)

Former Team India batter Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

It is very easy to pick Yuvraj’s iconic knock against England in the group stage when he pounded Stuart Broad for six sixes. But when it comes to the significance of the occasion, the vote must go to his equally brilliant 70 off a mere 30 balls against Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Team India elected to bat first after winning the toss in Durban. Virender Sehwag (nine) and Gautam Gambhir (24) were back in the dugout with only 41 on the board. Yuvraj, however, smashed five fours and as many sixes in a momentum-shifting knock. The southpaw and Robin Uthappa (34) added 84 runs for the third wicket to put India in a strong position.

Yuvraj raced away to 27 off 10 balls, clubbing Stuart Clark, Brett Lee and Andrew Symonds for sixes. Another maximum off Clark took him to 50 off only 21 balls. Yuvraj enjoyed the friendly pace of the Aussie bowler as the over also saw two other fours. After another maximum off Clark, Yuvraj fell to the same bowler, holing out while attempting another big hit.

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



in 2007,



Yuvraj Singh 70 off 30



0 6 1 0 2 1 6 4 1 6 1 4 1 1 4 2 2 2 6 4 1 14 0 1 2 6 W



Is this his greatest T20I Innings?

Yuvraj's Greatest? #OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 smashed 70 off 30 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes).Yuvraj Singh 70 off 300 6 1 0 2 1 6 4 1 6 1 4 1 1 4 2 2 2 6 4 1 14 0 1 2 6 WIs this his greatest T20I Innings? Yuvraj's Greatest?#OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 smashed 70 off 30 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes). Yuvraj Singh 70 off 300 6 1 0 2 1 6 4 1 6 1 4 1 1 4 2 2 2 6 4 1 14 0 1 2 6 WIs this his greatest T20I Innings?https://t.co/qllcsX1TLg

Yuvraj’s terrific innings took Team India to a challenging 188/5. Despite Matthew Hayden’s 62 and Symonds’ 47, the Men in Blue bowlers did well enough to restrict Australia to 173/7. India thus booked their place in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

#1 Gautam Gambhir (75 off 54)

Gautam Gambhir top-scored for Team India in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Pic: Getty Images

Considering the magnitude of the occasion - the first-ever T20 World Cup final - Gautam Gambhir’s knock in Johannesburg has to top the list. Not only was it the mega finale, but the pressure was double since the opponents were none other than India’s arch-rivals Pakistan.

Team India suffered another setback ahead of the final as Sehwag was ruled out due to a fitness issue and the Men in Blue had to hand a debut to Yusuf Pathan. There was additional responsibility on Gambhir in Sehwag’s absence and he answered the call with a fine innings.

Gambhir scored a high-quality 75 off 54 balls, a knock studded with eight fours and two sixes. The left-hander played himself during the first half of India’s innings. He creamed Mohammed Hafeez for two fours in the 10th over to signal a change of intent. A six followed off Shahid Afridi in the next over and Gambhir soon brought up a crucial half-century.

He kept striking crucial blows even as India lost Yuvraj and Dhoni in quick succession. Gambhir eventually perished in the 18th over, but not before lofting Umar Gul for another six. Team India finished with a competitive 157/5. The rest is history.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting 5 cricketers who could win the Player of the Tournament award

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes