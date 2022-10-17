T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting 5 cricketers who could win the Player of the Tournament award

The T20 World Cup 2022 got underway on Sunday, October 16, with two first-round matches in Geelong. Namibia caused an upset in the tournament opener, getting the better of the Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs. In the second match of the day, the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands were involved in a low-scoring thriller. Eventually, the Dutch got home by three wickets in a chase of 112.

The first-round matches will end on October 21 after which the big teams and star players will be in action during the Super 12 round. While Afghanistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand have been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa are in Group 2.

Apart from team glory, the Super 12 stage will also see the competition for the Player of the Tournament heating up.

In this feature, we predict five cricketers who might be in contention to win the prestigious individual award.

#5 Trent Boult - New Zealand

Trent Boult (left) during the T20 World Cup 2021 final. Pic: Getty Images

Experienced New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been one of the team's star performers for quite a few years now. He has a knack for picking up wickets on a consistent basis and very rarely goes wicketless.

Boult had a somewhat underwhelming tri-series at home, claiming only three wickets in four matches. Before that, though, he had a terrific ODI tour of Australia, claiming 10 wickets in three games at an average of 10.30.

The 33-year-old has a wonderful T20I record. In 50 matches, the Kiwi quick has claimed 66 wickets at an average of 22.71 and an economy rate of 7.91. Boult was also New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker when they finished runners-up last year in the UAE. In seven matches, he claimed 13 scalps at an average of 13.31.

Boult seems to enjoy performing on the big stage, which is why extra pressure often brings out the best in him. New Zealand will be banking on him to deliver again.

#4 Kagiso Rabada - South Africa

Kagiso Rabada celebrates his hat-trick during the T20 World Cup 2021 against England. Pic: Getty Images

South Africa’s strike bowler, Kagiso Rabada, will lead the team’s pace attack once again during the T20 World Cup in Australia. When he is in rhythm, there are a few fast bowlers among the current generation who are more dangerous than him. His pace, bounce and the conditions in Australia will also be to his advantage.

The 27-year-old had a mixed series in India during the team’s white-ball tour ahead of the T20 World Cup. He claimed two wickets in three T20Is and three scalps in two ODIs. However, South Africa wouldn’t be too hassled about his below-par showing since bowlers from both sides struggled in the series.

Rabada has an impressive T20I record, having claimed 54 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 27.64. He might go for a few as his economy rate of 8.42 suggests, but he is a wicket-taker for sure.

The Proteas pace spearhead had an inconsistent T20 World Cup last year, picking up eight wickets in five matches at an average of 19.37 and an economy rate of 8.15. He will be keen to put up a much better showing this time.

#3 David Warner - Australia

David Warner (left) was the Player of the Tournament during the T20 World Cup last year. Pic: Getty Images

Veteran Australian opener David Warner was the Player of the Tournament when his side lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy in the UAE last year. He smashed 289 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.17 and a strike rate of 146.70. The southpaw contributed a half-century in the final as well.

Warner went into the tournament with question marks hanging over his form after being sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper during IPL 2021. However, he responded to critics in the best possible style and has not looked back since. While he was rested for the tour of India, he has registered three fifty-plus scores in his last seven international innings.

The 35-year-old smashed 94 in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville and registered 75 and 73 in consecutive T20Is against West Indies and England respectively. Playing at home, Warner will be keen to put up a memorable show as the Aussies look to defend their T20 World Cup title.

#2 Babar Azam - Pakistan

Babar Azam was the leading run-getter during last year’s T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a forgettable Asia Cup campaign. But it was nothing more than a minor blip as he has been in terrific form before and after that. The prolific opening batter scored 192 runs in five matches during the tri-series in New Zealand at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 123.87.

Babar was the second-leading run-getter during England’s seven-match T20I series in Pakistan. He notched up 285 runs at an average of 57 and an impressive strike rate of 143.22. The chances of the 28-year-old not finishing among the leading run-getters in a series that he features in are very rare.

While Pakistan faltered in the semi-finals of last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, Babar topped the run charts with 303 runs in six matches, averaging 60.60. Doubts over his strike rate might keep getting raised, but critics find it near impossible to question his consistency.

#1 Virat Kohli - India

Virat Kohli captained India during the T20 World Cup last year. Pic: Getty Images

A few months back, Team India batter Virat Kohli would surely not have been on this list. After a disastrous tour of England, during which he struggled in all three formats, questioned were being asked about his place in India’s T20 World Cup squad. However, following a short break from the game, he has returned reenergized and seems ready for the big challenge all over again.

The former India captain had a superb Asia Cup campaign, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59. During the T20 competition in the UAE, he also ended his much-debated century drought, registering his first three-figure score in more than 1000 days.

The 33-year-old continued his good form in the home T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

Speaking about the T20 World Cup, Kohli has an excellent record in the ICC event. In 21 matches, he has smashed 845 runs at an excellent average of 76.81 with 10 fifty-plus scores - the most by any player in the competition.

Kohli also enjoys playing in Australia. In 11 T20Is in the country, he has notched up 451 runs at an average of 64.42. He will be confident of another good showing Down Under.

