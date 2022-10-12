T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why Team India can win the tournament

Despite being one of the strongest teams in the world across formats, Team India have failed to win the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007. One of the biggest ironies in cricket is that the nation with the most lucrative T20 league has not won the ICC tournament even once since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

The Men in Blue start every edition with a lot of hope and promise but fail to deliver. Team India’s best performance since their unexpected 2007 triumph came in 2014 in Bangladesh, when they finished runners-up. They were once again strong contenders to clinch the championship when the 2016 edition was held in India. However, Team India were blown away by West Indies’ batting might in the semi-finals.

India also went into last year’s T20 World Cup as one of the favorites to win the trophy. However, they endured a disastrous tournament in the UAE, getting hammered by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.

Team India fans will be hoping that the Men in Blue can break the jinx Down Under this year. As the Rohit Sharma-led outfit prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022 challenge, we look at three reasons why India can win the trophy this time round.

#1 Suryakumar and Virat’s deadly combo

When the T20 World Cup was held in the UAE last year, Virat Kohli was massively short on confidence as a batter. He still managed a half-century against Pakistan, but the measured innings went in vain as he did not find any support from the rest. Suryakumar Yadav was also part of India’s T20 World Cup squad last year, but back then he was still raw with regard to international cricket.

A lot has changed for both batters over the course of the last few months. Having taken a much-needed break from the game, Kohli has returned as a rejuvenated player. He had a tremendous Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, even breaking his century drought by hammering a three-figure score against Afghanistan. Kohli carried on his good run against Australia and South Africa at home, making key contributions.

Suryakumar, meanwhile, has been scaling new heights with every series. A maiden T20I ton in England was followed by a decent Asia Cup campaign and a terrific showing at home against Australia and South Africa. Suryakumar won games for Team India from tricky situations against quality bowlers.

While both Kohli and Suryakumar are match-winners in their own right, it is their combination that could prove deadly for the opposition. The duo have been involved in some brilliant partnerships over the last few months.

They understand and complement each other extremely well. If their alliance shines at the T20 World Cup, India could make some serious inroads in the ICC competition.

#2 All-round power

Yes, Team India are missing their No.1 all-format all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja. They are also without their lead pacer in Jasprit Bumrah. Both have been ruled out due to injuries. However, Hardik Pandya remains a dangerous all-rounder who can make a significant contribution, especially with the bat.

Even since returning to international cricket, Pandya’s batting has been top-notch. He has learned the art of building an innings and is no longer a “see ball hit ball” batter, which makes him all that more dangerous.

His pace bowling may have produced mixed results, but his “hit the deck” style will suit Australian conditions. If he hits the right areas, manages to maintain his pace and stays injury-free, Pandya could be a handful with the ball as well Down Under.

His bowling also adds much-needed balance to the playing XI, something which the Men in Blue desperately missed during the last T20 World Cup since Pandya wasn’t bowling.

Axar Patel’s numbers may pale in comparison to Pandya, but he has proved his credentials in rather impactful fashion in Jadeja’s absence in recent times. He was the Player of the Series against Australia, claiming eight wickets in three matches without giving away too many runs.

Axar may be considered a defensive left-arm spinner, but he is comfortable bowling in the powerplay, which is a massive plus for Team India.

His batting has also improved significantly in recent times. Axar even won an ODI for the team in West Indies when the game seemed to be heading the other way.

He is yet to find the desired level of consistency with the bat. But given his tenacious nature, Axar can be expected to lift his game on the big stage.

#3 The X-factor in Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik’s fall and rise has been one of the most incredible tales of international cricket over the last three to four years.

After he was dropped from the Indian team following the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, the majority of critics and fans felt his international career was over. They had every reason to believe so - the veteran keeper-batter failed time and again despite getting several chances.

A designated finisher’s role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during IPL 2022, however, marked a remarkable turnaround in his fortunes. On the back of a sensational IPL season, Karthik deservedly won his place back in Team India’s T20I squad. To his credit, he has replicated his success for RCB in Indian colors.

The 37-year-old has been so sensational with his death-hitting that he has beaten Rishabh Pant in the race to Team India’s first-choice keeper-batter in T20Is. What Karthik 2.0 brings to the table is some incredible striking power in unconventional zones, which can throw opposition plans out of gear.

Of course, Karthik’s upgraded style of play is fraught with risk. But if it comes off, he will more often than not put the team in a commanding position.

