T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting the top 5 run-getters

The T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Australia from October 16. This year’s event will be the eighth edition of the competition. The ICC tournament will kick off with a first-round match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong. A total of 16 teams will feature in the event.

The first-round matches will include eight teams that have been divided into two groups. Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and the UAE have been placed in Group A, while Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe are in Group B. The winners and runners-up of the two groups will join the eight teams that have automatically qualified for the Super 12.

Looking at the Super 12 teams, Afghanistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand have been placed in Group 1, whereas Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and South Africa are in Group 2.

Several big names from international cricket will display their talents during the T20 World Cup 2022.

We predict five batters who could end up among the top run-getters in the marquee event.

#5 Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka has been a good find for Sri Lanka. Pic: Getty Images

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka is among the brightest young talents on the T20 scene. Having made his T20I debut against West Indies in March last year, the 24-year-old has quickly gone on to establish himself as a key member of Sri Lanka’s batting outfit. In 29 games, he has scored 801 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of just under 30.

Nissanka was one of the top performers for Sri Lanka during their triumphant Asia Cup 2022 campaign, scoring 173 runs at an average of 34.60. He also impressed in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, contributing 221 runs in eight matches.

Since Sri Lanka will be featuring in first-round matches and are most likely to qualify, Nissanka is set to get an opportunity to play more games. His T20I strike rate of 115.58 is slightly on the slower side, but his consistency has been impressive.

#4 Devon Conway - New Zealand

New Zealand batter Devon Conway is in fine form. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand opener Devon Conway is one of the most underrated batters in T20I cricket. He has been in terrific form in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand. In four matches, he has registered scores of 36, 70*, 49* and 64. He is the leading run-getter in the series, averaging 109.50 with a strike rate of 127.33.

The 31-year-old left-hander was one of the few bright spots for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their disastrous IPL 2022 campaign earlier this year. In seven matches, he struck three fifties, scoring 252 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 145.66.

When in rhythm, Conway has the ability to score quickly without playing rash strokes. Given his recent form, New Zealand will have high hopes for him at the T20 World Cup 2022.

#3 David Warner - Australia

David Warner was the Player of the Tournament during last year’s T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

The Player of the Tournament in last year’s T20 World Cup (289 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 146.70), veteran opener David Warner will be a key figure in Australia’s batting line up as they look to defend their title. Playing in home conditions, the dashing southpaw is expected to do well.

Warner has already issued a warning to opponents with a couple of sparkling knocks in recent matches. He smashed 75 off 41 in the second T20I against West Indies in Brisbane and 73 off 44 in the first T20I against England in Perth. Having been rested for the India tour, Warner seems refreshed for the big challenge ahead.

While his Test legacy is debatable, given his poor record away from home, Warner is undoubtedly one of the greatest limited-overs batters. Playing a leading role and guiding Australia to a second consecutive T20 World Cup triumph could be the icing on the cake in his legendary white-ball career.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - India

Can Suryakumar Yadav continue his amazing form during the T20 World Cup in Australia? Pic: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav has quickly become the X-factor in Team India’s batting line-up. He can play some incredible strokes all around the ground, an ability that has been inviting comparisons with AB de Villiers. While SKY definitely cannot match ABD’s legacy anytime soon, he has proved himself to be a genuine match-winner in white-ball formats.

He scored a magnificent hundred in England in a losing cause in Nottingham. The 32-year-old displayed terrific form in the home series against Australia and South Africa, registering scores of 46, 0, 69, 50, 61, and eight. Suryakumar also top-scored in Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Western Australia in Perth, smacking 52 off 35 balls.

The aggressive right-handed batter recently broke Glenn Maxwell’s record for being the fastest player to reach 1000 T20I runs, getting to the mark in 573 balls. After 34 matches, he has an exceptional T20I strike rate of 176.81. Suryakumar has had to wait a long time to get his opportunity on the big stage. He will thus be hungry to perform.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan - Pakistan

Pakistan will be confident of another good show from Mohammad Rizwan during the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is the No.1 batter in T20Is as per the official ICC rankings. He is nothing short of a run-machine in the 20-over format. Rizwan was the leading run-getter in the seven-match home series against Pakistan, even though he did not play one game.

In six matches, he scored 316 runs at an average of 63.20 and a strike rate of 138.60. The right-handed batter crossed the half-century mark in four of the six games.

He was the top run-scorer in the preceding Asia Cup as well, compiling 281 runs in six matches at an 56.20 and a strike rate of 117.57. While Rizwan did score a lot of runs in the continental tournament, his scoring rate came under the scanner. It is something he has been criticized for often.

The merits of his somewhat conservative style of play can be debated. What cannot be denied, however, is that the 30-year-old is among the most consistent batters in the format in international cricket.

In 71 T20Is, he has 2357 runs to his name at an excellent average of 52.37. It will be a surprise if he is not among the leading run-getters at the T20 World Cup 2022.

