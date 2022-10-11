5 iconic moments from previous T20 World Cups

The T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Australia from October 16. This year’s competition will be the eighth edition of the ICC event. The first-ever T20 World Cup was held in South Africa in 2007, with MS Dhoni’s young Indian outfit emerging champions via some refreshing performances.

Pakistan won the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009 held in England. The Englishmen themselves lifted the trophy in 2010 when the event was held in the West Indies. Speaking of the Windies, they are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice. Their first win came in 2012 in Sri Lanka, followed by their triumph in India in 2016.

In between West Indies’ two victories, Sri Lanka emerged champions in 2014, when the tournament was played in Bangladesh. Hosts Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, having won their maiden title in the UAE last year.

The ICC event has produced many iconic moments over the years. In this feature, we look back at five of the very best.

#5 When Netherlands stunned England

Edgar Schiferli of Netherlands celebrates victory with Ryan ten Doeschate. Pic: Getty Images

The Netherlands produced a spirited performance to shock England at Lord’s in the first match of the 2009 T20 World Cup. The Dutch elected to field first after winning the toss and restricted the hosts to 162 for five.

Luke Wright top-scored for England with 71 off 49, while Ravi Bopara contributed 46 off 34. However, the rest of the batting line-up could not contribute much. For the Netherlands, Ryan ten Doeschate produced impressive figures of two for 35. The other bowlers were also economical.

In reply, Tom de Grooth slammed 49 off 30 and Peter Borren 30 off 25. Ten Doeschate had a good all-round game as he chipped in with an unbeaten 22 off 17. The Netherlands sneaked home to a famous four-wicket win off the last ball as Edgar Schiferli and Ten Doeschate scampered for a couple.

#4 Shahid Afridi lords at Lord’s

Shahid Afridi of Pakistan celebrates his team's victory against Sri Lanka in the 2009 final. Pic: Getty Images

Despite his humungous talent, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was a massive under-achiever in international cricket. He, however, demonstrated his potential in no uncertain terms during the 2009 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

Pakistan were set to chase 139 for victory, but considering that it was the final, the Younis Khan-led side were under pressure. Afridi, though, displayed an uncharacteristically calm head, lifting Pakistan to glory with an unbeaten 54 off 40 balls. The chasing side needed 26 off the last three overs. Afridi struck a six and four off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over bowled by Isuru Udana to swing the momentum Pakistan’s way.

Afridi had a part to play in the team’s winning run as well. A Lasith Malinga delivery hit him on the pads and the batters crossed over for a leg bye to confirm victory for Pakistan. Afridi, who earlier impressed with figures of one for 20 with the ball, was named Player of the Final as Pakistan registered a thumping eight-wicket win.

#3 Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh hits a six during the famous 2007 clash against England. Pic: Getty Images

When it comes to iconic moments in the T20 World Cup, it is difficult to look beyond Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes off Stuart Broad in Durban during the inaugural edition in 2007. Yuvraj had a heated argument with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and it was Broad who ended up paying the price.

The Men in Blue batted first after winning the toss and Yuvraj ensured that every ball of the 19th over bowled by Broad landed beyond the ropes. The first was clubbed over the cow corner, the second beyond backward square leg. The next two balls were whacked over extra cover and backward point, respectively. After dispatching the penultimate ball over mid-wicket, Yuvraj smacked the last delivery over wide mid-on as Broad could only watch in horror.

Yuvraj was eventually dismissed for 58 off 16 as India ended up posting 218 for four. England came up with a valiant effort in the chase, but ended up losing by 18 runs. Irfan Pathan (3/37) and RP Singh (2/28) starred with the ball for India.

#2 Carlos Brathwaite’s four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes

Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after hitting the winning six in the 2016 final. Pic: Getty Images

The 2016 T20 World Cup Trophy seemed to be firmly in England’s grasp. With one over to go in the final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the West Indies needed 19 runs. What transpired after that was history. Carlos Brathwaite did a mini-Yuvraj, launching the first four balls of the 20th over from Ben Stokes for sixes. Game, set, and match West Indies!

Under pressure, Stokes bowled a half-volley first ball, which was slogged to deep backward square leg. The second ball was muscled over long-on and the third over long-off. With just one run needed for victory, Brathwaite finished things off in style, clobbering the fourth and, more significantly, the title-winning six.

At one stage in their chase of 156, West Indies seemed down and out at 107 for six in the 16th over. However, Brathwaite (34* off 10) and Marlon Samuels (85* off 66) combined to ensure the Windies became the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice.

#1 Misbah’s scoop and India’s coup

MS Dhoni celebrates India’s win in 2007. Pic: Getty Images

The inaugural T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg in 2007 remains, arguably, the most thrilling summit clash in the short history of the competition. Chasing 158, Pakistan needed 13 off the last over with only one wicket in hand. However, they had hope since the dangerous Misbah-ul-Haq was still at the crease.

Misbah brought the equation down to six off four by launching the second delivery, a full toss, down the ground for a maximum. The pressure was firmly on the bowler, Joginder Singh. However, Misbah’s cheeky attempt off the next ball led to his downfall and launched massive celebrations in the Indian camp.

The Pakistan batter tried to scoop over fine-leg, but completely mistimed the ball, which went straight up in the air. S Sreesanth held his nerve and took the catch that saw history being created.

It was a fine team effort from India to keep the unpredictable Pakistan at bay. Gautam Gambhir (75 off 54) and Rohit Sharma (30* off 16) starred with the bat as the Men in Blue put up a competitive 157 for 5. Pathan (3/16), RP Singh (3/26) and Joginder (2/20) then did the job with the ball.

